No matter the vote, Canyon Ridge High School will soon become a member of Idaho High School Activities Association’s largest classification.

Could be 5A. Could be 6A. But the Riverhawks will say goodbye to 4A and all of its Magic Valley neighbors as conference opponents.

The IHSAA will vote Wednesday on a proposal that would introduce a 6A classification to the state for schools with at least 1,400 students.

The new proposal, if passed, would go into effect in fall 2024 and also consolidate 1A DI and 1A DII to one 1A class.

The board passed a preliminary vote, 7-6, on June 7.

If the vote does not pass, Canyon Ridge would become a member of 5A, thanks to the classification’s minimum enrollment of 1,281 students.

Either way, the vote would make Canyon Ridge an outlier in the Magic Valley with its closest opponent nearly a two-and-a-half-hour drive away.

“It will hurt us significantly,” CRHS athletic director Teddy Reynolds told the Times-News. “We’re gonna go to the biggest division. There is nothing we can do about that. That is what it is and that is OK.”

If the 6A proposal were to pass, Skyline High School in Idaho Falls and Pocatello High School would stay in 5A. The 6A class would be for schools with an enrollment of 1,400 students or more. Schools with an enrollment from 700 to 1,399 students would fit in 5A.

A 6A classification would impact District IV schools like this:

6A

— Canyon Ridge

5A

— Burley, Jerome, Minico, Mountain Home, Twin Falls and Wood River

4A

(350 to 699 students) — Buhl, Filer, Gooding and Kimberly

3A

(175 to 349 students) — Declo, Sun Valley Community School and Wendell

2A

(90 to 174 students) — Glenns Ferry, Hagerman, Hansen, Lighthouse Christian, Magic Valley, Murtaugh, Oakley, Raft River, Shoshone, Valley and Xavier Charter

1A

(89 students or less) — Bliss, Camas County, Carey, Castleford, Dietrich, Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind and Richfield

“But if this passes, Canyon Ridge is on an island and we will have to join the conference with Madison, Rigby, Thunder Ridge and Highland,” Reynolds, who also serves on the IHSAA Board of Directors, said. “So, that means my travel costs are gonna up huge. The amount of school time my kids are gonna miss is gonna up tremendously which affects their academics and because of those things, I think I will lose kids coming out for sports.”

Reynolds added that many parents told him that they likely will not let their kids participate in a sport because of the amount of missed schools and potentially dangerous roads near Rigby and Madison High School during the winter.

The change would mark the IHSAA’s first classification system change in 20 years when 1A was split into two divisions.

Reynolds said the change will mainly impact 5A and some now-4A schools. He added that Canyon Ridge’s enrollment was about 1,365 students at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The school, which opened in 2009, has seen increased attendance compared to Twin Falls High School.

“If people are gonna move to Twin Falls, what I’m seeing is that the only way to get into this area is if you move into our side of town,” Reynolds said. “Twin Falls High School is kinda landlocked. There is really no room for growth. No place to build homes or anything over on that side of the town because if they go more east, then they are gonna be in the Kimberly attendance zone.”

And the school continues to grow, just like the rest of the IHSAA.