The state tournaments are over. But there are still a few prep basketball games to play in the Magic Valley.

A quartet of all-star games are scheduled this week, with the 1A/2A girls and boys playing Tuesday night at Shoshone High School and the District 4 girls and boys facing off Wednesday night at Kimberly High School.

Games are set for 6 and 7:30 both nights.

The rosters:

1A/2A Girls

North: Bele Rogers and Jordan Wolverton, Lighthouse Christian; Berenice Vargas and Katie Mecham, Carey; Breanna Ashmead, Camas County; Karlie Chapman, Shoshone; Katelynn Koyle, Declo; Madalyn Long, Richfield; Abby Hendricks, Dietrich; Madi Myers, Wendell.

South: Hope Payton, Julia Magana, Lacee Power, Bentley Cranney, Falon Bedke and Kylan Jones, Oakley; Jessi Knudsen, Libby Boden, Logan Jones and Caroline Schumann, Raft River.

Shoshone’s Tim Chapman and Dietrich’s Rick Astle will coach the North; Oakley’s Matt Payton will coach the South.

1A/2A Boys

North: Diego Torres, Wendell; Conner Simpson, Carsn Perkes and Riley Morey, Carey, Jamen Fuchs, Clay Kent and Luke Dalton, Richfield; Hayden Astle and Cody Power, Dietrich; Kyle Christensen, Valley.

South: Santi Alvarado and Ethan Roland, Castleford; Hayato Yamada, Lighthouse Christian; Deagon Edgar and Bryson Allen, Declo; Bryce Sanford and Chandler Jones, Murtaugh; Salvador Camarillo, Hansen; Kuy Heaton, Raft River; Porter Pickett, Oakley.

Richfield’s Chris Taber will coach the North; Castleford’s AW Wells will coach the South.

District 4 girls

East: Audri Gonzalez and Haylee Stroud, Minico; Bentley Cranney and Falon Bedke, Oakley; Libby Boden, Logan Jones and Caroline Schumann, Raft River; Karlie Chapman, Shoshone; Kelsy Stanger and Mekell Wright, Kimberly; Jane Parke, Carey (honorary selection).

West: Lily Teske, Canyon Ridge; Jordan Wolverton, Lighthouse Christian; Jasmine Earl, Gracie Brooks and Josalyn Bailey, Filer; Kaesen Olson and Reagan Cook, Jerome; Madilynn Keener, Mountain Home; Ava Fistolera, Twin Falls; Hailey Chapa, Burley.

Raft River’s Bart Deters will coach the East; Filer’s Clayton Nebeker will coach the West.

District 4 boys

East: Stockton Sheets, Burley; Carsn Perkes, Carey; Clay Kent and Luke Dalton, Richfield; Grayden Devries, Kimberly; Kyle Christensen, Valley; JT Garza and Brevin Trenkle, Minico; Korbin Heitzman, Wood River; Bryson Allen, Declo.

West: Diego Torres, Wendell; Hayato Yamada, Lighthouse Christian; Santi Alvarado and Ethan Roland, Castleford; Sam Lupumba and Blake Figueroa, Canyon Ridge; Loren Wright and Nick Fulbright, Mountain Home; Will Preucil, Twin Falls; Schuyler Mower, Jerome.

Carey’s Dick Simpson will coach the East; Buhl’s Dan Winn will coach the West.