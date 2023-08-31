OAKLEY — Bridger Duncan wouldn’t consider himself a Boise State football fan.

Nothing against them, he said. Just not his vibe.

But Duncan, an Oakley High School wide receiver, certainly isn’t opposed to his Friday afternoon plans — suiting up in Hornets’ red and black, sinking his cleats into the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium and clashing with Kendrick, the two-time defending 1A DII state champions in front of thousands of fans at the Battle in Boise, sponsored by Southern Solar Pros.

“We’re just grateful for the opportunity,” Duncan told the Times-News. “Not a whole lot of teams get that chance to play in Boise State’s stadium and for us to play a great team there, it is just a great opportunity and we’re super excited for that.”

Think about this: Six Idaho high school teams — Oakley, Kendrick, Emmett, Fruitland, Vallivue and Burley — will play a competitive regular-season game in 2023 at Boise State’s place, all before the Broncos do. (They visit Washington on Saturday).

All games will be livestreamed at IdahoSports.com

And Burley wide receiver and Boise State commit Gatlin Bair will be a center of attention through it all, with defenders all over the state’s top recruit.

“It’s gonna be a ton of fun playing on the blue,” Bair said during his commitment announcement on Aug 5. “Not a lot of kids get the opportunity to and me being committed there and playing on it, it is just gonna be a special experience. I’ve always been hyped for this game, now I am even more hyped.”

The Bobcats will battle Vallivue, a 4A squad that Twin Falls squashed, 67-19, last Friday.

Emmett continues its rivalry with Fruitland while Oakley, the three-time 1A DI defending state champs battle the kings of 1A DII.

“It’s a huge opportunity,” Oakley wide receiver Kolter Mabey told the Times-News. “Couldn’t ask for a bigger one. They (Kendrick) are really good. Good chance for us to prove ourselves and prove that we can hang with them.”

The Tigers, who return all but four players, stopped the Hornets, 52-48, in 2022 but Oakley (1-0 overall) stomped the Tigers, 52-0, in 2021.

“They are gonna be a pretty big drink of water to take down so we’re excited for that,” Oakley coach Brennan Jones told the Times-News in June.

Burley (1-0 overall, 1-0 Great Basin Conference) outlasted Vallivue, 62-50, in 2021. Bobcats coach Cam Andersen became a main architect for the event and will see his work in action on Friday.

Andersen said the number of tickets sold is “moving by the day” and expects “many thousands of people” in attendance.

Teams will warm up in the Caven-Williams Indoor Facility and use the locker rooms underneath the new scoreboard.

“I mean we get to play at Boise State,” Jones said. “That is fantastic. Most of our young people will never step foot on a college field and yet we get to go play at our very storied stadium in the state of Idaho.”

And sure, Bair will start his career with the Broncos in 2026 but Friday represents a possible recruiting opportunity for anyone on the field.

Jacob Williams, a 2023 Burley graduate, plays cornerback for the Broncos.

Who is next?

“Obviously, I would say that 90% of the kids on this field in their wildest dreams end up getting to play at Boise State,” Andersen said. “It sparks an interest for them. But it allows us to get good film in a college setting. It allows them to showcase in the biggest moment possible.”

If you go Battle in Boise Presented by Southern Solar Pros All games Friday at Boise State's Albertsons Stadium No. 1 (1A DI) Oakley vs No. 1 (1A DII Kendrick), 3 p.m. No. T-5 (4A) Emmett vs Fruitland, 5:30 p.m. No. T-5 (4A) Burley vs Vallivue, 8 p.m.

About the games Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets for the Battle in Boise ahead of time online at https://am.ticketmaster.com/boisestateathl/ihsaabinb. Fans who buy tickets at the gate must do so at the west ticket office before you can check-in at the Gate D entrance. Tickets are $10 general admission for adults, $7 for seniors and juniors (3-18), and good for each game. Don't forget, all Boise State University game day policies will be enforced Friday, including a clear bag policy. For a full list of policies, visit boisestatebaa.com