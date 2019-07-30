BURLEY — The Burley Green Sox got off to a good start in their quest to defend their state title in Single-A Legion baseball Tuesday, beating Mountain View 5-1.
Burley, who is hosting the 2019 tournament, was sharp from start to finish on their home field in front of a near-capacity crowd at Burley High School.
The biggest advantage for the Green Sox Tuesday night was on the mound. Drew Ferrin pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed only one hit and one run while striking out seven batters. He said the hometown support and the big-game atmosphere gave him a boost.
“It’s awesome playing in front of this crowd,” Ferrin said. “It gets you pumped up a little more.”
Burley coach Devin Kunz said the opening night of the state tournament was special.
“Even though we’re a small town, we’ve got a great community,” he said. ”They help us by coming out and doing field work. It’s a family atmosphere.”
The runs came in spurts for Burley, but the team got on the board in the first, third, fifth and seventh innings to back up Ferrin’s strong pitching performance.
Ramiro Garcia doubled in the first, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Kody Condie, just before Slayder Watterson hit an RBI double in the third. Jace Robinson knocked in the third run with an RBI single in the fifth.
The final two runs came on Mountain View’s mistakes in the seventh inning. Condie scored on a passed ball, and Watterson scored on a throwing error.
Kunz said his team’s most important attribute isn’t its talent or size, but rather its grit and willingness to perform in key situations.
“If you look at us, Andrew is 6-10, but the rest of us are not very big, we’re not very fast, but I will say this, and it’s the biggest compliment, that if it’s late and it’s tight, our kids are comfortable,” Kunz said.
“When it gets late, some people don’t want the ball or they don’t want to be up there to bat, but our kids are comfortable when it’s late and tight.”
Mountain View’s lone run came in the third inning on an RBI groundout by Vinnie Fudoli.
The Green Sox will face Moscow, who beat Pocatello earlier in the day, in the second round of the tournament Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Ferrin said he likes where his team is at and thinks they have a good shot at winning their second straight state championship if they continue to play this way.
“We’re off to a really good start and I really like our chances,” Ferrin said. “We’re pretty much the same team (as last season). We fight and scrap every inning.”
