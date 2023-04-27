JEROME — When Tucker Taylor talks about that day, his voice takes on another tone and his eyes get wide with wonder.

The date was Jan. 23, 2021. The day he learned to be a cowboy.

He was 13, going down the road to Tremonton, Utah, and chewing on every word out of the mouth of the guy driving the truck.

It was PRCA bull rider Brady Portenier.

“It was just me and him,” Taylor recalled during a visit this week with the Times-News inside his family’s home in Jerome. “He just talked to me. He didn’t make me feel like I was just some dumb kid; he just helped me. … There was something about the vibe in that truck. It was a life experience.”

He added, “Brady has been a big help. If it wasn’t for Brady, I don’t feel like I’d be close to where I am.”

Where is Tucker Taylor? You’ll find his name at the top of the bull riding standings in District 5 of the Idaho High School Rodeo Association following a freshman campaign that ended with a second-place finish at state and a trip to the national finals in Wyoming last year.

And he’s just getting started.

“He’s gonna have a good career,” Portenier told the Times-News on Wednesday over the phone, the sounds of a rodeo in the background. “We visit a couple times a month, just talk. He sends me videos. I get to see what he’s doing. He’s a good kid, and he’s well on his way. He’s determined.”

So far this spring, Taylor is the only cowboy in the district to cover all four bulls — including rides of 64 and 59 last weekend at Shoshone. He was one of seven contestants to win multiple events: Jerome’s Britt Wells (bareback riding) and Wilder’s Bailey Robinson (barrel racing) won both days of their respective events, while Wendell’s Kitanna Barnes and Minico’s Jentree Bott (breakaway roping and goat tying), and Richfield’s Racin Allen and Luke Dalton (team roping and tie-down roping) were tops in two events.

Robinson also won a go in pole bending.

Still, Taylor is hardly satisfied as he seeks to build momentum on the road to the state finals in June at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. The wins are nice, sure, but he’s determined to do more than just win.

“I’ve never thought about high school rodeo like that, like I have to win,” Taylor said. “I just worry about the bull that day. You can’t get to state or nationals if you can’t cover that one bull you have that day. My goal is to ride every single bull.”

That didn’t happen last year, he said, casting his eyes downward.

“And I took second at state,” Taylor said, dejectedly. “And I didn’t even make the short go at nationals.”

“We told him he did amazing,” said Taylor’s mom, Buffie, reflecting on her son’s debut at nationals, where he rode two of four bulls and ended up in 24th place. “The bulls were hard, they were tough. But he was so hard on himself.”

The cowboy interjected, “I wasn’t real happy with state, either.”

That’s why Taylor is focused on challenging himself with every ride — whether in competition, or on a practice bull, a bucking barrel or an air bull through the living room. He wants to be primed for better than what his mom said he called a “first loser” finish at state last year.

“We’ve got things to do this year,” he said.

Taylor is more than a 15-year-old ball of determination. He’s also what they call “cowboy tough.”

In the summer following his eighth-grade season, days away from going to nationals to represent Idaho as the state champion, Taylor landed awkwardly after getting bucked off a bull in Richfield.

His left knee hurt, but he didn’t want to go to a doctor: “I had nationals the next week. I said, ‘I’m going,” Taylor recalled. He did, and finished fourth.

About a month later, though, Taylor said his knee remained swollen and painful, finally convincing him to seek medical attention.

The diagnosis: His posterior cruciate ligament, the strongest strap in the knee connecting the femur to the tibia, was “torn completely,” the medical collateral ligament on the inner side of his knee was injured, and he had a Grade 2, or severe, tear in his meniscus.

“I just needed a new PCL, that’s all,” Taylor said this week, sounding every bit the cowboy.

After a surgery that required five months of rehabilitation — “I had to sit and do nothing,” he said — Taylor got back on a bull and got bucked off again.

“And it hurt my knee,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘Crap!’” It hurt bad. … I fell off everything when I came back.”

What did he do?

“I just put a brace on and kept going,” said Taylor, again showing a cowboy’s resolve.

As Portenier recalled that 2021 truck ride from Jerome to Tremonton and back, the 28-year-old Caldwell cowboy said he saw that same sort of determination in his young passenger.

“We just talked about bull riding,” said Portenier, who qualified in 2020 for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. “I just kind of thought to myself, ‘If I was his age, what would I want to learn from a guy who makes a living riding bulls?’ And I just tried to talk to him like I would want somebody to talk to me.”

His best advice now? Keep working, kid.

“First and foremost, I can hardly take any credit for what he’s doing. He’s working hard. He’s just determined,” Portenier said. “… Shoot, I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Bulls, broncs & barrels

Cha-ching! Monteview’s Tristen Hutchings pocketed a $7,699 paycheck at the 101st annual Red Bluff Round-Up in California last week, winning the bull riding with a 90-point ride on Big Stone Rodeo’s Dirty Dave. “It was kind of wild and out of control,” Hutchings told prorodeo.com. “I think anytime you score 90 points, it should probably feel that way and be that way.” Former College of Southern Idaho cowboy Rusty Wright was a winner at Red Bluff, too, riding a bucking horse named Yeti Rambler from Rosser Rodeo to earn the first-place saddle bronc payday of $7,642.

pocketed a $7,699 paycheck at the 101st annual Red Bluff Round-Up in California last week, winning the bull riding with a 90-point ride on Big Stone Rodeo’s Dirty Dave. “It was kind of wild and out of control,” Hutchings told prorodeo.com. “I think anytime you score 90 points, it should probably feel that way and be that way.” Former College of Southern Idaho cowboy was a winner at Red Bluff, too, riding a bucking horse named Yeti Rambler from Rosser Rodeo to earn the first-place saddle bronc payday of $7,642. The West’s best cowboy artisans — from saddlemakers to silversmiths to hatmakers — will gather at the Wort Hotel in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this weekend for an exhibit, sale, demonstrations, workshops, music and storytelling. The Master Work Exhibit and Sale, which will feature six Idaho artists — including Morgan Buckert of Custom Cowboy Boots in Hailey — will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, email vista360org@gmail.com or text 307-413-5847.

in Hailey — will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, email vista360org@gmail.com or text 307-413-5847. Following the only bye on the spring calendar, District 6 prep cowboys and cowgirls will be back in action for the first of four straight weekends in Burley. Performances are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.

PHOTOS: District 5 high school rodeo District 5 cowboys and cowgirls competed at a rodeo Saturday in Shoshone.