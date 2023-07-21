Buhl’s Bowen Brunson can become an All-American with at least three more wins.
Brunson led the Magic Valley contingent of Greco-Roman wrestlers at the USA Wrestling Junior and 16U Nationals on Friday in Fargo, North Dakota.
Greco-Roman, unlike other styles of wrestling, does not allow holds below the waist. All contact must be made upper body.
Brunson reached the junior Greco-Roman 132-pound round of 32 but lost 9-0 to Nebraska’s Brayden Canoyer. Brunson, who also reached the round of 32 in junior freestyle, responded with a run of wins in the consolation bracket.
He teched Pennsylvania’s Trey Wagner, 9-0, in the consolation 32 No. 2 then stopped Ohio’s Wyatt Hinton, 6-6, via criteria.
Brunson gets Colorado’s Dimitri Alarcon in the consolation 16 No. 2 on Saturday. Brunson will need to advance to the consolation quarterfinals to secure an All-American spot which is awarded to the top eight wrestlers in each bracket.
Brunson’s brother, Riley Brunson, advanced to the round of 32 in the junior Greco-Roman 138-pound bracket but lost 6-0 to Colorado’s Landon Drury, a 2023 U20 Greco-Roman World Team Member.
Riley Brunson rebounded with a pin over Oregon’s Eric Larwin in the consolation of 32 No. 2 but exited after a 10-2 tech fall loss to Nebraska’s Cal Price in the consolation of 16 No. 1.
Twin Falls’ Sean Hall, the only Magic Valley wrestler in the 16U Greco-Roman bracket, finished 3-2. He lost his first match, via 10-2 tech fall to Minnesota’s Tyler Turzinski but answered with three straight consolation wins before an 8-0 tech fall lost to Utah’s Austin Ellis in the consolation 32 No. 2.