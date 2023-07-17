Three Magic Valley wrestlers avoided elimination in the Junior and 16U boys freestyle portion of the USA Wrestling Junior and 16U Nationals on Monday in Fargo, North Dakota.

Buhl’s Bowen Brunson remained the only Magic Valley participant in the championship bracket after he cruised to the round of 32 in a junior 132-pound bracket that featured 131 wrestlers.

Brunson pinned Utah’s Hudson Palmer and Michigan’s Connor Younts. Neither match lasted more than two minutes.

Brunson will battle Arizona’s Giouse Hickman in the round of 32.

Brunson’s brother, Riley Brunson, went 1-1 in the junior 138-pound championship bracket but responded with a 10-0 tech fall of Wisconsin’s Cole Dummer in the consolation round of 64 No. 2. Brunson will continue his consolation run against Minnesota’s Lincoln Vick.

Buhl’s Mikey Ziniti became the only Magic Valley contestant eliminated on Monday. He went 0-2 in the junior 126-pound bracket.

Twin Fall’s Sean Hall, the lone Magic Valley contestant in the boys 16U division, earned a 2-1 mark on Sunday. He rebounded from his round of 64 loss with a 10-0 tech fall of Nebraska’s Logan Zimmerman in the consolation 64 No. 2. Hall gets Virginia’s Hayden Thompson in the consolation 32 No. 1.

The girls’ competition concluded Sunday and Jerome’s Josslyn Blair earned the best record of the Magic Valley contestants. She finished 3-2 in the 16U girls 180-pound bracket.

Kimberly’s Cameron Francis finished 1-2 in the 16U girls 122-pound bracket.

Buhl’s Taylor Hood went 1-2 in the junior girls 117-pound bracket while Burley’s Kasia Hanks went 0-2 in the junior girls 127-pound bracket.

Hood's history: Buhl's first female state champion heads to ‘Fargo’ Buhl's Taylor Hood started wrestling to prove her cousin wrong. She became Buhl's first female state champion last season and is headed to college to wrestle.