Buhl Friday, April 12, Team Results

Boys Varsity

1; Canyon Ridge; 104

2; Sugar-Salem; 82.5

3; Kimberly; 79

4; Valley; 66.5

5; Jerome; 64.5

6; Buhl; 51

7; Mountain Home; 44

8; Filer; 40

9; Minico; 37

10; Wood River; 33

11; Gooding; 31.5

12; Declo; 28

13t; Raft River; 20

13t; Burley; 20

15; Wendell; 1

Girls Varsity

1; Kimberly; 145

2; Sugar-Salem; 83.5

3; Gooding; 82.5

4; Raft River; 76

5; Jerome; 62

6; Mountain Home; 42

7; Minico; 41

8; Filer; 35.5

9; Buhl; 31

10; Canyon Ridge; 30

11; Burley; 25

12; Declo; 21.5

13; Rimrock; 11

14; Wendell; 6

15; Wood River; 5

16; Valley; 4

