The Buhl Tribe Legion A ran its winning streak to six games wins with two victories at the Burley Wood Bat Tournament on Saturday.

The Tribe upended South Fremont A, 15-1 in six innings, thanks to 16 hits. Damian Craner went 4-for-4 and collected five RBIs. Three of his hits reached extra bases — two doubles and a triple. Remington Higley also logged four hits, five RBIs and blasted a three-run home run.

The same players remained key in Buhl’s 8-5 win over Gooding Diamondbacks A. Higley and Porter Higley connected on two hits and two RBI each. Rylan Browner also drove in two runs.

Jerome 18U also defeated Gooding 9-6 for its third straight win. Jerome’s Payton Seib, Tanner Whittaker and Brett Harrison drove in two runs apiece.