Another game, another win for Buhl.

The Tribe outlasted Kimberly 11-6 on Tuesday night for their 11th straight win, thanks to eight runs in two innings.

Buhl defeated Kimberly, 12-5, in game two.

In game one, Buhl’s do-it-all slugger Remington Higley collected three RBIs and a hit. He also tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. Rylan Browner, Chase Rose and Dom Pierce also drove in a run for Buhl. Colby Ridley also went 2-for-2.

Gunner Stringham led the Dogs with two RBIs.

Also Tuesday, Minico defeated Post 23 American Legion A out of Blackfoot, 4-2.

Minico’s Daniel Robles drew a walk and scored a run in the sixth inning to lift Minico ahead, 3-2. Logan Mabey sealed it in the seventh with an RBI single.

The Storm will host Burley on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Buhl will visit Twin Falls Cowboys Red on Thursday at 6 and 8 p.m.