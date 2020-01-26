{{featured_button_text}}
43rd Annual CSI Cowboy & Cowgirl Boxing Smoker

Fight 1—Romero Rodriquez defeated Bronc Marriott; Fight 2—Jonathan Jimenez defeated Dereck Watson; Fight 3—Erica Kent defeated Charlie Swan; Fight 4—Colt Ramsey defeated Bryson Navarro; Fight 5—Edgar Cisneros defeated Gabe Monterro; Fight 6—Joe Bentz defeated Andrew Allen; Fight 7—Karina Stelek defeated Baylee Turnovec; Fight 8—Tyler Chatelain defeated Butch Soper by TKO in the 3rd Round; Fight 9—Garrett Lloyd defeated Martin Vega by TKO in the 2nd Round; Fight 10—Shelbie Allen defeated Jolie Pickowitz; Fight 11—Collin Grover defeated Adrian Ezpinoza; Fight 12—Miles Johnson defeated Jamie Ayala; Fight 13—Paul Crawford defeated Zachary Sharp; Fight 14—Lexi Simper defeated Michelle Miller by TKO in the 2nd Round; Fight 15—Shaun Mentaberry defeated Isaac East in the 2nd Round.

Names in bold are CSI Rodeo Team Members

Quickest Knockout—Fight # 9 Garrett Lloyd

Best Cowgirl Boxer—Lexi Simper

Best Cowboy Boxer—Collin Grover

Best Fight—Fight #7 Karina Stelek and Baylee Turnovec.

