43rd Annual CSI Cowboy & Cowgirl Boxing Smoker

Fight 1--Romero Rodriquez defeated Bronc Marriott; Fight 2--Jonathan Jimenez defeated Dereck Watson; Fight 3--Erica Kent defeated Charlie Swan; Fight 4--Colt Ramsey defeated Bryson Navarro; Fight 5--Edgar Cisneros defeated Gabe Monterro; Fight 6--Joe Bentz defeated Andrew Allen; Fight 7--Karina Stelek defeated Baylee Turnovec; Fight 8--Tyler Chatelain defeated Butch Soper by TKO in the 3rd Round; Fight 9--Garrett Lloyd defeated Martin Vega by TKO in the 2nd Round; Fight 10--Shelbie Allen defeated Jolie Pickowitz; Fight 11--Collin Grover defeated Adrian Ezpinoza; Fight 12--Miles Johnson defeated Jamie Ayala; Fight 13--Paul Crawford defeated Zachary Sharp; Fight 14--Lexi Simper defeated Michelle Miller by TKO in the 2nd Round; Fight 15--Shaun Mentaberry defeated Isaac East in the 2nd Round.

Names in bold are CSI Rodeo Team Members

Quickest Knockout--Fight # 9 Garrett Lloyd

Best Cowgirl Boxer--Lexi Simper

Best Cowboy Boxer--Collin Grover

Best Fight--Fight #7 Karina Stelek and Baylee Turnovec.

