BOISE, Idaho – The Boise State track and field teams return to action with a full slate of meets this weekend. The Broncos will head to Southern California to compete at the Pacific Coast Invitational (April 18), the Mt. SAC Relays (April 18), the Bryan Clay Invitational and Multis (April 17-20), and the Beach Invitational (April 19).
REWRITING THE RECORD BOOK: Roughly a month into the season, and Boise State is in the midst of an all-out assault on the program record book. Bronco athletes have posted six marks that rank in the top five in school history in their respective event. Ostrander’s 10,000m time of 32:06.71 at the Stanford Invitational re-set both the school and Mountain West record, while Dehaven’s time of 29:02.06 broke a 23-year old school record.
LAST TIME OUT: Boise State claimed five event titles at the NNU Invite, April 13. The Broncos showed dominance on both the track and in the field, claiming victories in the women’s 400m (Kelly Moodry), women’s 400m hurdles (MaLeigha Menegatti), women’s shot put (Baylee Dodd), women’s pole vault (Amber Mallet) and men’s pole vault (Justin Stattner).
COMPETING BRONCOS:
Wednesday April 17
Bryan Clay Invitational
Women
10,000m- Clare O’Brien
Men
10,000m- Keegan McCormick
Thursday April 18
Bryan Clay Invitational and Multis
Women
5,000m- Emily Demarco, Claire Graves, Sailor Hutton, Jordan Jacob, Olivia Johnson, Kyra Lopez, Allie Ostrander, Maxine Paholek, Yukino Parle, Karlie Swanson, Gracie Tostenon
Men
5,000m- Riley Campbell, Addison Dehave, Leif Everson, Miler Haller, Lammi Kalil, Jeff Lautenslager, Tom Richardson
Pacific Coast Invitational
Women
Pole Vault- Amber Mallet
Men
Pole Vault- Justin Stattner
Mt. SAC Relays
Women
Hammer- Kendra Noneman
Friday April 19
Bryan Clay Invitational
Women
800m- MaLeigha Menegatti, Kelly Moodry
1500m- Alexis Fuller, Allie Ostrander, Emily Demarco, Christina Geisler, Jordan Jacob, Kyra Lopez, Kristie Schoffield, Karlie Swanson
100m Hurdles- Dafni Georgiou
400m Hurdles- Dafni Georgiou
Pole Vault- Amber Mallet
Long Jump- Abi Dargan, Taj Dorsett
Triple Jump- Abi Dagran, Taj Dorsett
Shot Put- Baylee Dodd
Discuss- Liz Gaffney
Javelin- Liz Gaffney
Men
100m- Brayden Durfee, Bryce Kirby, David Pierce
200m- Brayden Durfee, Bryce Kirby, David Pierce
400m- Ryan Cavinta, Ricardo Rodriguez, Jose Rubio Cameron Wrout
800m- Cade Greseth
1500m- Israel Anaya Carmona, Elijah Armstrong, Addison Dehaven, Leif Everson, Jacob Grinwis, Jeff Lautenslager, Henry Mong, Ahmed Muhumed, Andrew Rafla, Tom Richardson, Ozo Rojas
110m Hurdles- Ryan Cavinta
400m Hurdles- Ryan Cavinta, Jose Rubio
Pole Vault- Justin Stattner
Shot Put- Chris Kiley
Discus- Drew Lindsley
Hammer- Drew Lindsley
Beach Invitational
Women
Pole Vault- Amber Mallet
Weight Throw- Kendra Noneman
Men
Pole Vault- Justin Stattner
MOUNTAIN WEST RANKINGS (TOP 5):
Women
800m | 2. Alexis Fuller- 2:05.57, 5. Kristie Schoffield- 2:09.74
1500m | 4. Kristie Schoffield- 4:26.59, 5. Alexis Fuller- 4:27.93
5000m | 1. Clare O’Brien- 15:48.56, 4. Olivia Johnson- 16:24.23, 5. Claire Graves- 16:26.05
10,000m | 1. Allie Ostrander- 32:06.71
Triple Jump | 5. Taj Dorsett- 39’-2.5” (11.95m)
Hammer | 4. Kendra Noneman- 188’-10” (57.56m)
Men
100m | 1. Bryce Kirby- 10.39
200m | 4. Bryce Kirby- 21.36
1500m | 1. Jeff Lautenslager- 3:48.91
5000m | 3. Ahmed Muhumed- 13:57.26, 4. Elijah Armstrong- 13:58.25
10,000m | 2. Addison Dehaven- 29:02.28, 5. Riley Campbell- 29:20.06
400m Hurdles | 1. Ryan Cavinta- 53.36, 4. Jose Rubio- 54.23
4x100 Relay | 4. Boise State (Brayden Durfee, Bryce Kirby, David Pierce, Jose Rubio)- 41.69
4x400 Relay | 1. Boise State (Jose Rubio, David Pierce, Ryan Cavinta, Brayden Durfee)- 3:19.19
Pole Vault | 2. Justin Stattner- 16’-9.25” (5.11m)
Bryan Clay Invitational (April 17-19)
Azusa, Calif., Cougar Athletics Stadium
Pacific Coast Intercollegiate (April 18)
Long Beach, Calif., Jack Rose Track
Mt. SAC Relays (April 18)
Torrance, Calif., Murdock Stadium
Beach Invitational (April 19)
Long Beach, Calif., Jack Rose Track
