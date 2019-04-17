{{featured_button_text}}
BOISE, Idaho – The Boise State track and field teams return to action with a full slate of meets this weekend. The Broncos will head to Southern California to compete at the Pacific Coast Invitational (April 18), the Mt. SAC Relays (April 18), the Bryan Clay Invitational and Multis (April 17-20), and the Beach Invitational (April 19).

REWRITING THE RECORD BOOK: Roughly a month into the season, and Boise State is in the midst of an all-out assault on the program record book. Bronco athletes have posted six marks that rank in the top five in school history in their respective event. Ostrander’s 10,000m time of 32:06.71 at the Stanford Invitational re-set both the school and Mountain West record, while Dehaven’s time of 29:02.06 broke a 23-year old school record.

LAST TIME OUT: Boise State claimed five event titles at the NNU Invite, April 13. The Broncos showed dominance on both the track and in the field, claiming victories in the women’s 400m (Kelly Moodry), women’s 400m hurdles (MaLeigha Menegatti), women’s shot put (Baylee Dodd), women’s pole vault (Amber Mallet) and men’s pole vault (Justin Stattner).

COMPETING BRONCOS:

Wednesday April 17

Bryan Clay Invitational

Women

10,000m- Clare O’Brien

Men

10,000m- Keegan McCormick

Thursday April 18

Bryan Clay Invitational and Multis

Women

5,000m- Emily Demarco, Claire Graves, Sailor Hutton, Jordan Jacob, Olivia Johnson, Kyra Lopez, Allie Ostrander, Maxine Paholek, Yukino Parle, Karlie Swanson, Gracie Tostenon

Men

5,000m- Riley Campbell, Addison Dehave, Leif Everson, Miler Haller, Lammi Kalil, Jeff Lautenslager, Tom Richardson

Pacific Coast Invitational

Women

Pole Vault- Amber Mallet

Men

Pole Vault- Justin Stattner

Mt. SAC Relays

Women

Hammer- Kendra Noneman

Friday April 19

Bryan Clay Invitational

Women

800m- MaLeigha Menegatti, Kelly Moodry

1500m- Alexis Fuller, Allie Ostrander, Emily Demarco, Christina Geisler, Jordan Jacob, Kyra Lopez, Kristie Schoffield, Karlie Swanson

100m Hurdles- Dafni Georgiou

400m Hurdles- Dafni Georgiou

Pole Vault- Amber Mallet

Long Jump- Abi Dargan, Taj Dorsett

Triple Jump- Abi Dagran, Taj Dorsett

Shot Put- Baylee Dodd

Discuss- Liz Gaffney

Javelin- Liz Gaffney

Men

100m- Brayden Durfee, Bryce Kirby, David Pierce

200m- Brayden Durfee, Bryce Kirby, David Pierce

400m- Ryan Cavinta, Ricardo Rodriguez, Jose Rubio Cameron Wrout

800m- Cade Greseth

1500m- Israel Anaya Carmona, Elijah Armstrong, Addison Dehaven, Leif Everson, Jacob Grinwis, Jeff Lautenslager, Henry Mong, Ahmed Muhumed, Andrew Rafla, Tom Richardson, Ozo Rojas

110m Hurdles- Ryan Cavinta

400m Hurdles- Ryan Cavinta, Jose Rubio

Pole Vault- Justin Stattner

Shot Put- Chris Kiley

Discus- Drew Lindsley

Hammer- Drew Lindsley

Beach Invitational

Women

Pole Vault- Amber Mallet

Weight Throw- Kendra Noneman

Men

Pole Vault- Justin Stattner

MOUNTAIN WEST RANKINGS (TOP 5):

Women

800m | 2. Alexis Fuller- 2:05.57, 5. Kristie Schoffield- 2:09.74

1500m | 4. Kristie Schoffield- 4:26.59, 5. Alexis Fuller- 4:27.93

5000m | 1. Clare O’Brien- 15:48.56, 4. Olivia Johnson- 16:24.23, 5. Claire Graves- 16:26.05

10,000m | 1. Allie Ostrander- 32:06.71

Triple Jump | 5. Taj Dorsett- 39’-2.5” (11.95m)

Hammer | 4. Kendra Noneman- 188’-10” (57.56m)

Men

100m | 1. Bryce Kirby- 10.39

200m | 4. Bryce Kirby- 21.36

1500m | 1. Jeff Lautenslager- 3:48.91

5000m | 3. Ahmed Muhumed- 13:57.26, 4. Elijah Armstrong- 13:58.25

10,000m | 2. Addison Dehaven- 29:02.28, 5. Riley Campbell- 29:20.06

400m Hurdles | 1. Ryan Cavinta- 53.36, 4. Jose Rubio- 54.23

4x100 Relay | 4. Boise State (Brayden Durfee, Bryce Kirby, David Pierce, Jose Rubio)- 41.69

4x400 Relay | 1. Boise State (Jose Rubio, David Pierce, Ryan Cavinta, Brayden Durfee)- 3:19.19

Pole Vault | 2. Justin Stattner- 16’-9.25” (5.11m)

Bryan Clay Invitational (April 17-19)

Azusa, Calif., Cougar Athletics Stadium

Meet Central | Live Results | Watch ($) | Schedule

Pacific Coast Intercollegiate (April 18)

Long Beach, Calif., Jack Rose Track

Meet Central | Heat Sheets | Schedule

Mt. SAC Relays (April 18)

Torrance, Calif., Murdock Stadium

Meet Central | Heat Sheets | Live Results | Schedule

Beach Invitational (April 19)

Long Beach, Calif., Jack Rose Track

Meet Central

