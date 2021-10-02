Boise State’s porous offensive line can’t protect Bachmeier. Nevada wins Mountain West Conference game 41-31

Instant Analysis
Why the Broncos lost: The defense fell apart in the third quarter again. The Broncos led, 21-20, at halftime, but they were out scored 18-3 in the third quarter and Nevada racked up 148 yards off offense in the frame, compared to 75 by the Broncos. The Wolf Pack racked up 113 rushing yards in the quarter, compared to 17 by Boise State. It’s the third time this season a third-quarter lull has played a huge role in a loss. The Broncos were limited to negative yardage in the third quarter during the season opener at UCF. Against Oklahoma State, Boise State racked up 239 yards of offense in the first half and just three in the third quarter.
Main takeaway: Due, in part, to injuries to two starters, Boise State debuted its fourth different combination of starting offensive linemen in five games on Saturday. But it didn’t matter which starting five the Broncos went with against Nevada. They couldn’t protect quarterback Hank Bachmeier. He took hit after hit, and he was sacked six times, and lost a fumble on one of them, which set up Nevada’s go-ahead scoring drive. Wolf Pack players brought him down five times and Bachmeier was called for intentional grounding while in the grasp of a defender, which also counts as a sack.
Boise State’s offensive line also couldn’t open any running lanes once again. The Broncos went into Saturday’s game ranked No. 9 in the 12-team Mountain West with 87.5 rushing yards a game. They managed just 22 on the ground Saturday and we led by Oregon transfer Cyrus Habibi-Likio with 46 yards on 10 carries.
Player of the game: Nevada running back Toa Taua gained more yards on two carries in the third quarter than than in the entire first half. He posted 59 yards on two carries to spark a drive that ended with a field goal. He found the end zone twice in the third quarter, though, and finished the game with 124 yards on 12 carries.
Stat of the game: Nevada had managed just 15 rushing yards in the first half, but they racked up 113 yards on the ground in the third quarter alone and finished the game with 130.
Play of the game: Boise State was clinging to a one-point lead at halftime and got the ball first in the second half, but the Broncos didn’t have it long. One the first play of the third quarter, Nevada’s Tristan Nichols hit Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier with a blindside block — causing a fumble the Wolf Pack recovered on the Broncos’ 18-yard line. The ensuing drive ended with a two-yard touchdown run by Taua, which gave Nevada its first lead since the game’s opening minutes and one it wouldn’t relinquish.
What’s next: Boise State hits the road next Saturday for a game at No. 13 BYU (5-0), which knocked off Utah State, 34-20, on Friday to remain undefeated. The Broncos are 7-14 all-time against the Cougars, but Boise State has lost two in a row in the series, including a 51-17 setback at home last season.