Boise State’s porous offensive line can’t protect Bachmeier. Nevada wins Mountain West Conference game 41-31

Instant Analysis

Why the Broncos lost: The defense fell apart in the third quarter again. The Broncos led, 21-20, at halftime, but they were out scored 18-3 in the third quarter and Nevada racked up 148 yards off offense in the frame, compared to 75 by the Broncos. The Wolf Pack racked up 113 rushing yards in the quarter, compared to 17 by Boise State. It’s the third time this season a third-quarter lull has played a huge role in a loss. The Broncos were limited to negative yardage in the third quarter during the season opener at UCF. Against Oklahoma State, Boise State racked up 239 yards of offense in the first half and just three in the third quarter.

Main takeaway: Due, in part, to injuries to two starters, Boise State debuted its fourth different combination of starting offensive linemen in five games on Saturday. But it didn’t matter which starting five the Broncos went with against Nevada. They couldn’t protect quarterback Hank Bachmeier. He took hit after hit, and he was sacked six times, and lost a fumble on one of them, which set up Nevada’s go-ahead scoring drive. Wolf Pack players brought him down five times and Bachmeier was called for intentional grounding while in the grasp of a defender, which also counts as a sack.