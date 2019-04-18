BOISE - Construction began this week at Albertsons Stadium to replace the iconic blue turf with a bigger, better version.
The old turf will be ripped up in sections, and the project is scheduled to be completed by May 30, a Boise State spokesman said Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know about the project:
HOW MUCH WILL THE NEW BLUE TURF COST?
In January, Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey told the Idaho Statesman that the final cost would range between $600,000 and $1 million. Boise State already has received permission to spend up to $600,000 to start the replacement process from Idaho’s Permanent Building Fund Advisory Council. If replacement costs exceed $600,000, Boise State could go back to the council and request more funds.
CAN I BUY A PIECE OF THE OLD TURF?
“Unfortunately, at this point Boise State does not plan on selling or giving away pieces of the previous version of The Blue,” the school said in a statement. “Once the rubber has been removed and the turf has been uninstalled, its condition would not warrant distribution in any capacity. As such, the turf will be returned to the manufacturer to be recycled.”
WHAT UPDATES/IMPROVEMENTS ARE PLANNED?
The turf will be extended all the way to the stands on the west side of the stadium, while the east side will extend an extra 8 to 12 feet. Extending the turf all the way to the east stands would limit planned future renovations to that side of the stadium. Other subtle updates include font changes for the numbers on the field and the word marks in both end zones. The Albertsons Stadium logos have also been updated.
WHAT COMPANY WILL COMPLETE THE CONSTRUCTION?
FieldTurf and Boise-based McAlvain Construction won a public bidding process to install the field based on their qualifications and history with similar projects. A committee that included two representatives from Boise State, two from the Department of Public Works and one independent consultant graded their joint bid. It also graded bids from Coast-to-Coast/AstroTurf, Sprinturf and Hellas Construction.
WHAT’S THE HISTORY OF BOISE STATE’S BLUE TURF?
Boise State made history by switching its playing surface from green to blue in 1986. It was the first non-green artificial football field in the country. The surface has been replaced in 1995, 2002, 2008 and 2010. This will be the sixth edition of the blue. Artificial turf fields typically last eight to 10 years.
WHY BLUE?
Former Boise State Athletic Director Gene Bleymaier was looking for some marketing bang for his buck during a turf replacement. “If you’re going to spend ($600,000) and put a brand-new field in,” he once told the Idaho Statesman, “we’d like people to notice.”
DO BIRDS REALLY CRASH ON THE BRONCOS’ TURF?
There’s a popular myth that ducks and geese crash onto the blue turf — mistaking it for a pond. “Dead birds” is still one of the most popular Google searches in relation to the signature field. But yes, it’s a myth.
A videographer once spent an entire day attempting to get footage of birds flying into the turf, Bleymaier told the Statesman years ago. He left disappointed.
