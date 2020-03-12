Boise State loses trip to NCAA Tournament over coronavirus

BOISE — The Boise State women’s basketball team will miss a trip to the NCAA Tournament because of the new coronavirus — and all Boise State athletic competitions have been suspended.

The NCAA announced Thursday afternoon that it has canceled the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, and all remaining winter and spring championships. The Boise State women won the Mountain West championship last week to earn their fourth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The men’s basketball team had been hoping for an NIT berth. That tournament also is run by the NCAA.

“I would do anything to play with my girls one more time,” Boise State women’s star Riley Lupfer told the Idaho Statesman. “To get coached by Cariann (Ramirez), (Heather) Sower and (coach Gordy Presnell) just one more time. It’s an indescribable feeling to have your season end like this. I just love them all so much.”

Boise State announced Thursday afternoon that it has suspended all athletic competitions, home and away, until further notice.

“Honestly, it’s unreal and hard to fathom. Our team has gone through so much this season, and for it to end up this way is unfortunate to say the least,” Boise State women’s senior standout Braydey Hodgins told the Idaho Statesman.