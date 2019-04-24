{{featured_button_text}}

Boise State’s football team moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 1996, and one year later, the University of South Florida played its first football game.

On Wednesday, Boise State and USF announced they will meet for the first time in a two-game series, currently slated for Aug. 30, 2025, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and Sept. 11, 2027, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.

USF, which played at the Football Championship Subdivision level from 1997 to 2000, has played in 10 bowl games since 2005.

There was a time the two could have been conference foes, when Boise State had intended to join the Big East in 2013, but the move fell through. The conference morphed into the American Athletic Conference, where the Bulls still play. Boise State is 10-1 all-time against current AAC programs. In 2025, Boise State has two road games scheduled against the AAC — at USF and Cincinnati.

In 2007, USF was ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation in the AP Top 25, something Boise State later did in 2010.

BOISE STATE FUTURE NONCONFERENCE MATCHUPS

2019: at Florida State (Jacksonville), Marshall, Portland State, at BYU

2020: Georgia Southern, Florida State, at Marshall, BYU

2021: at Houston, UTEP, Oklahoma State, at BYU

2022: at Oregon State, Michigan State, at UTEP, BYU

2023: Oregon State, at Michigan State, Rice, at BYU

2024: at Georgia Southern, Houston, at Oregon, Cincinnati

2025: at USF, at Cincinnati, Oregon

2026: at Oregon, East Carolina, at Washington State

2027: at Rice, USF, Washington State

2028: at East Carolina

