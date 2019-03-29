Try 3 months for $3
Lewis

Boise State cornerback Robert Lewis 

 BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY PHOTO

Boise State football player Robert Lewis, a redshirt junior cornerback, was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.

Lewis was booked into Ada County Jail at 3:25 a.m. The school said it is aware of the situation involving the 22-year-old and will handle it according to department policy.

A first-time misdemeanor DUI conviction could be punishable by up to six months in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

According to an incident report from the Boise Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle did not stop for a red light at Capitol Blvd. and Bannock St. at 2:10 a.m. Lewis was the driver and was given a blood alcohol test, which resulted in a .104/.100. The legal limit in Idaho is .08.

A Los Angeles native, Lewis made his collegiate debut last season as a redshirt sophomore, playing in 10 games and making two tackles. Boise State is in the midst of spring practices and has one scheduled for Friday afternoon.

