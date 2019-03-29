Boise State football player Robert Lewis, a redshirt junior cornerback, was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.
Lewis was booked into Ada County Jail at 3:25 a.m. The school said it is aware of the situation involving the 22-year-old and will handle it according to department policy.
A first-time misdemeanor DUI conviction could be punishable by up to six months in county jail and a $1,000 fine.
According to an incident report from the Boise Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle did not stop for a red light at Capitol Blvd. and Bannock St. at 2:10 a.m. Lewis was the driver and was given a blood alcohol test, which resulted in a .104/.100. The legal limit in Idaho is .08.
A Los Angeles native, Lewis made his collegiate debut last season as a redshirt sophomore, playing in 10 games and making two tackles. Boise State is in the midst of spring practices and has one scheduled for Friday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.