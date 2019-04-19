Boise State football found a late 2019 addition Thursday night — and he’s got a name worth talking about.
Coach Bryan Harsin tweeted on Thursday his customary “Go Broncos” when the team has added a new commit, along with the 2019 class hashtag. On Friday, the mystery man revealed himself.
Defensive back Khafari Buffalo signed with Boise State as a graduate transfer and will join the team this summer. Buffalo comes to the Broncos from The Citadel, a Football Championship Subdivision school in South Carolina.
At The Citadel, Buffalo had 79 tackles in three seasons with an interception and a fumble recovery. Boise State signed him as a safety. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Sumter, S.C., native primarily played cornerback last season for the Bulldogs but was a safety as a sophomore. He was fifth on the team with 38 tackles in nine games in 2018 and broke up six passes.
Boise State has a deep group at safety, but recently saw attrition at cornerback when junior Robert Lewis was dismissed following spring practices.
Citadel coach Brent Thompson told the Post and Courier last fall that Buffalo was one of the team’s two fastest players. Oh, and his name? Khafari is a combination of his father’s name, Kamau, and safari.
“My dad says it means ‘concrete jungle,’ ” Buffalo told the Post and Courier.
