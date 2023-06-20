Boise State's Avalos to visit Twin Falls

Magic Valley residents can meet Boise State football coach Andy Avalos and several players in Twin Falls this week.

First Federal Bank will host its annual Business After Hours “Food Fest” on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the bank’s corporate office parking lot. Avalos and a few players will make an appearance, according to a news release.

Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce members and First Federal Bank customers are invited. Many local restaurants will showcase their food and drinks.

Avalos will update the crowd on BSU’s football program as it prepares to visit Washington on Sept. 2 for its 2023 opener.

P1FCU snags Kibbie Dome naming rights

An Idaho staple will receive a slight name change.

P1FCU, a Northwest-based credit union, will sponsor the University of Idaho's Kibbie Dome, pending approval from the Idaho State Board of Education, according to a news release.

P1FCU Kibbie Dome is the proposed name.

"P1FCU is honored to enter into this partnership with the university. The University of Idaho partnership and P1FCU Kibbie Dome naming sponsorship creates a great opportunity to further invest in young adults and empower them through a high-impact, high-value financial literacy education with support from our staff," P1FCU President and CEO Chris Loseth said in the release. "This will be a rewarding partnership for P1FCU along with the students, alumni, employees and fans of the University of Idaho and Vandal Athletics."

The 10-year sponsorship deal includes several financial literacy sponsorships for students.

"The Vandal Family has long called the Kibbie Dome home," University of Idaho President Scott Green said. "This partnership with P1FCU helps us continue our commitment to student success, spurs excitement in our dedicated student-athletes and is yet another sign that the U of I is thriving."

