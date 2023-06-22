TWIN FALLS — Joe Rogalsky finalized his Thursday night plans when he read the news.

He scrolled through Twitter on Tuesday night and learned that Boise State’s head football coach Andy Avalos and a few players would appear at First Federal Bank’s annual Business After Hours “Food Fest.”

Rogalsky, a Broncos season ticket holder and Twin Falls resident, met the squad at the event.

Sure enough, Avalos and the squad rolled 12 players deep. The entourage arrived in a tricked-out BSU-branded truck and sported cowboy boots bought from Jae’s Place in Twin Falls.

Starting quarterback Taylen Green rocked a fresh pair of rattlesnake skin boots.

Some players dashed toward the 9 Beans and a Burrito stand and chowed on tacos.

“Probably the closest thing to an authentic California street taco since I have moved to Idaho,” weakside linebacker and Fresno, California, native DJ Schramm told the Times-News.

It was all an outreach attempt for the only FBS football program in the state. Rally up the fans before Avalos’ third season.

“For us, it’s a treat to get to do this,” Avalos told the Times-News. “We spend a lot of time in the Treasure Valley, but more importantly we get outside the Treasure Valley and support all the people in the state that show up on home game weekends or travel to go see us play on our roads game.”

The Broncos open their season at Washington on Sept. 2, a day after BSU’s Albertsons Stadium hosts three Idaho high school football games, including Burley against Vallivue and Oakley against Kendrick. Burley coach Cam Andersen and Avalos worked behind-the-scenes on the event for “months and months.”

“He brought similar things up to me because of past regimes and administrations, that hasn’t been one of the focal points,” Andersen told the Times-News this month. “It’s one of the things that Andy really wants to focus on.”

Avalos spoke in front of the fans, and First Federal announced a partnership that will make the bank’s brand visible on BSU athletics’ media channels.

BSU earned 10 wins and played in the Frisco Bowl in 2022.

“I’m hoping a 10-win season,” Rogalsky told the Times-News. “I know Washington is gonna be really tough. All the other games should be pretty winnable.”

Other players sipped on smoothies from The Human Bean. Culver's, The Depot Grill and Prasai's Thai Cuisine also appeared and shared their products.

Don’t worry, though. Those calories will be burned.

“If you want to see that done really loud tomorrow, the boys will be screaming that back and forth at each other on the upper decks when we’re getting in some work bright and early tomorrow morning,” Avalos said after he led a Boise State chant.

The other Broncos who appeared in Twin Falls:

Tight end Riley Smith

Edge rusher Demitri Washington

Offensive lineman Garrett Curran

Offensive lineman Cade Beresford

Wide receiver Stefan Cobbs

Wide receiver Billy Bowens

Kicker Jonah Dalmas

Safety Alexander Teubner

Cornerback Markel Reed

Defensive tackle Michael Callahan

Boise State sports information officials only permitted the Times-News to ask questions about the event and the team’s visit to the Magic Valley.

