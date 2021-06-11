Boise State alum, national champion switches gears for another shot at Olympics

“In a marathon, I like to run my own race, because it’s such a long time to be running you really have to know your body to run within yourself,” Bates said. “In a 10K, you’re trying to cover moves the whole time to stay in the race. Some runners will try to run really uneven splits to make it harder to anticipate what they’re doing, so you have to be ready to adjust your pace.”

She’ll get a chance to put that strategy to the test on Saturday in the New York Mini 10K — an annual women’s-only road race, which has been held every year since 1972 with the exception of last year, when it was canceled because of COVID-19.

Bates finished fourth in the event in 2019, and she’s looking forward to her first big race since the pandemic shut everything down a little over a year ago. The last major event she competed in was the Olympic marathon trials on Feb. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. She didn’t make the cut.

“I’m surprised how strong the field is given the Olympic track trials are in two weeks,” Bates said. “Nobody wanted to take anything for granted, especially on a road course. We’re all very excited this race is going to happen.”