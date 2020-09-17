Boise State AD ‘confident’ the Broncos will play ‘some sort’ of a football season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey told the campus community Thursday that he expects the Broncos to play a football season.

“I am confident we are going to see some sort of season for sure,” Apsey said during a university town hall. “… We’re working very closely with all the presidents in our conference, our football coaches, all the athletic directors — we’ve even reached out to student-athletes in the conference to get their thoughts on the situation. So stay tuned, but I’m more confident and more positive than I’ve ever been.”

The Big Ten announced this week that it would begin the football season the weekend of Oct. 24 — becoming the first of the four FBS conferences that postponed the fall season to commit to a start date. The Big Ten cited improved COVID-19 testing capabilities, among other medical factors, for its decision to try to play.

The Mountain West, Pac-12 and Mid-American Conference have since expressed interest in pulling together a fall season, too, instead of trying to figure out a season during the spring semester. An Oct. 24 start date allows for eight regular-season games and a Dec. 19 championship game before the College Football Playoff pairings are set Dec. 20.