Bronco Exhibition Pairs Tournament
Tuesday, April 16 at 1 p.m. to Finish
Boise, Idaho (Boise State Sand Volleyball Courts)
Friday, April 19
Sacramento State (2-14) vs. No. 12 Arizona (21-4) at 11 a.m.
Sacramento State (2-14) at Boise State (12-5) at 2 p.m. (MT)
No. 12 Arizona (21-4) at Boise State (12-5) at 5 p.m. (MT)
WHAT’S HAPPENING
• Boise State beach volleyball closes the season this week with a busy schedule starting on Tuesday at 1 p.m. (MT) with the traditional Bronco Exhibition Pairs Tournament featuring: Boise State, College of Idaho, Northwest Nazarene, Southern Idaho and Treasure Valley CC.
• The Broncos will then host the final two matches of the 2019 campaign when No. 12 Arizona and Sacramento State come to town on Friday.
• The first match of the day will pit the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats and the Sacramento State Hornets against each other at 11 a.m., followed by Boise State and Sacramento State at 2 p.m., then the 12th-ranked Wildcats versus the Broncos at 5 p.m.
• This will be the second meeting of the year for Boise State versus both opponents in which the Broncos are 1-1 against.
• The Broncos defeated the Hornets 4-1 on April 5 at Sacramento and lead the all-time series
• 4-3.
• Boise State opened the season Feb. 22-23 at Arizona where they went 2-1 at the Cactus Classic, the lone loss was a tight 3-2 defeat at the hands of the then-14th-ranked Wildcats. The Broncos are now 0-4 all-time versus Arizona.
LOOKING AT THE OPPONENTS
• Sacramento State is 2-14 overall and has not played since April 6th when the Hornets defeated the Pacific Tigers 4-1 at home.
• Arizona has won 11-straight dating back to March 23 and enters the week at 21-4 and ranked 12th nationally in the AVCA coaches poll. The Wildcats are coming off a 4-0 weekend at home where they defeated Ottawa (Ariz.) 5-0, New Mexico 4-1 and beat Santa Clara twice by 5-0 scores.
BRONCOS ADD EXHIBITION PAIRS TOURNAMENT TO 2019 SCHEDULE
• Boise State added the Bronco Exhibition Pairs Tournament consisting of 22 pairs representing five schools from the region including: Boise State University, College of Idaho, Northwest Nazarene University, College of Southern Idaho and Treasure Valley Community College.
• It will start at 1 p.m. and run until it is done or it gets dark.
RECORD SETTING SEASON
• The Blue and Orange has won seven-straight and are 12-5 overall, a school record for wins.
• The Broncos have clinched the program’s first regular-season winning season in its six-year history.
• The 53 pairs’ victories this season dwarf the previous school record of 28 set in 2016 and Boise State still has two matches left.
LAST TIME OUT
• Boise State is fresh off the Utah Beach Classic Championship last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.
• The Broncos stormed past Colorado Mesa and Utah losing only one of the 10 pairs played on the day.
• Boise State opened the tournament with an impressive 5-0 sweep over the CMU Mavericks, then raced out to a 4-0 lead over Utah before claiming a dominant 4-1 victory over the Pacific-12 Conference school.
• On the day the pair of Janell Walley and Kendra Bodine extended their school record for wins in a season out to 12 with a victory versus CMU. Unfortunately, they saw their six-match win streak end when they fell against Utah to make them 12-5 overall.
• In addition, senior Sabryn Roberts and partner Morgan Hughes collected a pair of wins to push Roberts’ program record for career wins out to 26, two ahead of Walley with 24.
COACH BUCK
• This is head coach Allison Buck’s inaugural season at the helm of the beach volleyball team after two seasons as the assistant.
• Buck is assisted by Hayley Peterson, a 2017 graduate from Idaho State.
