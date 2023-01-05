THE EIGHTH POLE: The origins of a humble horseplayer

I've been following and wagering on horses for over 50 years and although I'm not super proud of that fact, I have no regrets either.

I do wish I had a few more big wins to brag about — but, still, I’ve somehow survived in this game and even get to write about the ponies.

Here’s how I got here.

I was introduced to horse racing by my grandfather, who booked horse bets for most of his adult life just around the corner from Aqueduct Race Track in Ozone Park, New York. I was the only person in my family to take interest in my grandfather's "hobby" and the first kid on my block to play with flash paper.

But my grandfather's introduction to the sport was far more interesting.

He was about 10 years old when he and some friends went to nearby Jamaica Racetrack to look for deposit bottles and other morsels of value. There were rumors that the jockeys and trainers played cards in the barns late at night, got drunk, and sometimes left some of their tasty belongings in the hay. A pocket watch, a ring, or a dollar bill found in the early-morning hours could be a life-changing score for the kids — maybe even their families.

My grandfather, though, was more interested in what kind of crazy event took place the night before that would distract people enough to leave their belongings.

He returned after sunset one night and sat quietly in the hay to take in the live action. He witnessed the regular happenings of a card game — a lot of drinking, smoking, swearing, and even a few fistfights. But he also overheard the jockeys "predicting" the order of finish for some of the next day's races.

A few nighttime visits later, my grandfather eventually understood what was going on and so began his horse racing "career."

The next year, he progressed to running numbers for some Italian guys in really nice suits on the mean streets of Queens, Brooklyn and East New York. He was promised a pocketful of change for merely walking around the neighborhood delivering small pieces of paper. It was 1916, and times were beyond tough and even tougher for my grandfather, who had eight siblings, and his family.

My troubled great-grandparents (who were Italian immigrants) welcomed the added assistance and never cared or questioned where the money came from. My grandfather's job required him to run bets for people on the streets and relay them to the bookies holed up in bars, restaurants, apartments or basements. He'd also deliver food, cigarettes, or anything else these high-level bookies desired.

These fellows often used my grandfather to relay messages, too. He once told me he walked a couple of miles in the freezing rain to knock on an apartment door just to tell the man that answered "yes." The man nodded, threw two quarters on the ground and slammed the door.

"It was the coldest I've ever been in my life," he told me. "I had holes in my shoes and my feet were numb. But I made 50 cents for just walking around and that was good money back then. We all ate good that night."

After I showed tremendous interest in his craft, my granddad took me to Aqueduct for my first racing experience in 1970, when I was 10 years old and he was 65. I had been to a few Mets and Yankees games, but this was way different.

I stumbled around with my mouth ajar as I tried to absorb the clubhouse and the horseplayers. Strange odors came and went as we walked. Marijuana, urine, old beer, and the occasional whiff of body odor kept the nose well-informed and it was all a lot to take in. There were people laughing and joking but, for the most part, it all looked like pretty serious stuff.

My initial impression was that the place and the crowd were like a weird mix of the circus and the zoo. But everyone seemed alive and confident as post-time approached and you could feel the energy.

Sure, there were a few fights and arguments among the masses, but there was also a sense that somehow this racing thing brought people together. Rivals that might've been at each other's throats on the street were now huddled under the tote board sharing a smoke and a racing form. I noticed that horseplayers who bet the same horse had a brotherhood of sorts, at least for a few fleeting minutes.

I found myself cheering along with the crowd when I really had no idea what I was cheering about and I moaned in severe agony with my grandfather after a tough beat. All that action seemed quite amazing and I couldn't wait to return to the craziness. I don't remember if we won or lost that day, but I know I fully realized there was nothing in the world like thoroughbred racing.

Although horse racing has changed dramatically since my debut, I still get the same feeling when that gate opens — whether I bet $2 or $2,000 — on the race. I still love the game more than most.

Every week, I'll do my best to ensure this column is interesting and a bit different from most horse racing articles. I'll be writing about the oddities in our sport, racing news from around the world, and cool horse stories in general. You'll also see race recaps and jockey interviews, and I'll be analyzing and giving out my selections for major races.

I appreciate all the folks reading my work and also this newspaper for giving me the opportunity to write. If you come back every Friday, I guarantee it'll be worth your time.

May the horse be with you!

Pete Monaco writes weekly on horse racing for the Times-News. Follow him on Twitter, @blade_monaco.