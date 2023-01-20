THE EIGHTH POLE: One horse's misadventure, tractor troubles and other news from around the racetracks

On Jan. 7 at the Gold Coast Turf Club in Australia, Princess Lunar was heading to the gate for the opening race when ... the mare dumped pilot Tegan Harrison, crashed through the outside fence and went for a dip in a neighboring canal

The veterinarian staff, racing officials and starter Kenny Watson disrobed and sprang into action. The small band of heroes braved the muddy waters of the canal and led the horse back to safety. The race was delayed and jockeys were told to return their horses to the mounting yard amid the drama.

Princess Lunar didn’t get to race but, luckily, was unharmed and seemed totally unaffected by the misadventure.

Tractor troubles

On the same day, at Werribee Racecourse, also in Australia, the runners were rounding the final turn in a maiden handicap event when track attendants were seen desperately signaling the jockeys to pull up their mounts.

It seems the gate was still stuck across the track after the tractor it was attached to broke down and the backup tractor malfunctioned. The scenario left only a small gap near the outside rail for the riders to guide their mounts.

“The barriers are still in the straight,” track announcer Adam Olszanski screamed. “They can’t move the barriers!”

All eight horses were safely returned to their barns and the maintenance crew eventually got a third vehicle to move the gates. All wagers on the race were refunded.

Unbelievably, on Monday, in the second race at Laurel Park in Maryland, the exact same thing happened. The track crew was unable to move the starting gate during the race and the horses were pulled up in the stretch. No horses were injured, the race was declared a no-contest and all wagers were refunded unless you played the multi-race exotics where you moved on after it was deemed an “all” race.

I’ve only seen this happen a half dozen times in my 50-year career and to see it happen twice in different parts of the world within the span of nine days is incredible.

Jockey’s death stuns racing world

Jockey Avery Whisman of Versailles, Kentucky, died by suicide Jan. 11 amid the unrelenting mental and physical demands of being a professional jockey, his family says. He was 23.

His family would like to shed light on the uncomfortable discussion surrounding the life of a jockey and the demands it puts on the mind, body and soul. They wanted to make sure this travesty doesn’t get swept under the rug and they hope bringing it to light might help others.

“We are not ashamed of what happened,” Avery’s sister Emma said. “We hope this tragedy can help someone else. We never want anyone to go through the pain that we’re suffering.”

Whisman began riding in the eventing world and, in 2018, tried his hand at flat racing, mostly riding in Maryland and Arizona. He rode 810 horses in his short career, with his final record ending with 90 winners, 96 second-place finishes, and 98 thirds, and over $2.7 million in earnings.

Avery’s family was a huge part of his life and his father, Lyman, loved to watch his kid race. He could often be seen running down various track aprons screaming, “That’s my boy! That’s my boy,” as Avery and his mount hit the stretch.

“He loved the sport and was an adrenaline junky,” his mother Salli said. “He loved getting up every morning and getting on as many horses as possible. Whenever he would get on a horse that was level-headed, he loved to find a quiet moment on the track as the sun was coming up to give the horse the opportunity to just stand there and breathe. It’d give the horse a little more time out of the stall than it would’ve had otherwise.”

“He had the biggest heart,” Emma said. “He wanted everyone to know they were loved and cherished by him, even down to the animals. He was a great horseman. Everyone around him knew how much they were loved.”

Jockey Mike Smith was a mentor to Avery and helped him through his apprenticeship. He advised Avery to start out at Turf Paradise in Arizona to gain experience at a small track he could handle.

“R.I.P. my little brother. You will always be so missed,” the Hall of Fame rider wrote on Twitter.

In a 2018 interview with Noell Floyd Magazine, Whisman said, “At the end of the day, I want to be known as a good horseman over anything and someone that always puts the horse first.”

Avery Whisman is survived by his parents, Lyman and Salli, and sisters, Clare McCabe, Caitlyn Pinky-Atkinson and Emma Whisman. Memorial contributions can be made to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.

All over the world, horseplayers can be heard after every race criticizing the rides of jockeys and I’m certainly guilty of this as well. But the next time we want to bash a rider for his performance, maybe we should take a moment and take into account all the mountains these little fellows have to climb and the stress it puts on their physical, mental and spiritual health. And their families, too.

