THE EIGHTH POLE: Do jockeys pay much attention to the tote board?

Having never been a jockey, I can only assume most riders at least take a quick glance at the tote board during the post-parade.

But how much significance, if any, do these little fellows put in the odds set by the wagering masses on their mount? Do they ever think of changing riding tactics if the horse is the heavy favorite or a 100/1 longshot? Do they ever bet on their own horses?

I posed those questions to a few active jockeys and a couple of retired ones and here’s how they answered:

DAVID COHEN

has been in the saddle since 2004 and is currently riding at the Fair Grounds in Louisiana. He has 1,165 career winners from 11,014 mounts and earnings of $63,151,201.

“I would say 100% of jocks take a look at that first flash, or even in the paddock. But as far as me paying attention to the tote action, I don’t. I’m too busy focusing on my horse before and during the post-parade. If the odds were as drastic as 1/9 or 90/1, tactics might change. If you’re on a horse that’s much the best, you can afford to just keep him in the clear and hope he doesn’t get stopped. On a big longshot, you might be willing to be more aggressive and get to the front and hope they leave you alone and your horse gets brave. Obviously, the odds will never change my effort or desire to win but I believe they could certainly change tactics amongst the connections.”

DONNA BARTON BROTHERS

rode from 1987 to 1998, winning 1,130 races from 9,233 mounts, and she’s covered horse racing on NBC television for the last 22 years rather well.

“NO! I didn’t pay any attention to the tote board. I ‘handicapped’ every race I was in to figure out how I could get in the best position to win. Looking at the form gave me all the information I needed about who the bettors would be wagering on, so I was never surprised by anything I saw on the tote board. There may have been times when we were surprised that “they” knew about our horse. Say we had a first-time starter that was 5/1 in the morning line but we knew she could fly and then we’d see she was 6/5 on the board. It still never changed our strategy because we already knew what we had. And, no, I’m not a big bettor and I never have been. In certain jurisdictions, a jockey can have a win (only) wager placed for them by the owner or trainer They can even be handed that ticket in the paddock. It’s happened to me and I’d stick it in my boot. But, again, win tickets only. No across-the-board bets and no exotics.”

ZAC PURTON

is an Australian jockey who has dominated the Hong Kong racing circuit for many years. He’s a five-time champion who recently reached 1,500 victories, only the second jockey to ever do so.

“I’d say all the jockeys look at the tote board, not necessarily to see their horse’s odds but to see what the market thinks their chances are. It wouldn’t affect the way we ride our horses though, as our tactics are already in motion. We also wouldn’t change our strategy because the horse is a certain price. As for betting, we aren’t allowed to wager here or tip (give selections) so I’ve never bet.”

TERRY HOUGHTON

has ridden every year since 1987 and he’s currently riding at Mahoning Valley in Ohio. He owns 6,141 wins from 38,564 mounts and earnings of $67,135,866. Houghton was recently named by Santa Anita Park as a finalist for the 2023 George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award in February, and I like his chances.

“When I’m sitting in the jock’s room before going out, I’ll look at the listed odds on all my mounts for the day. I also like to see who’s taking money and then go back and look at the form to see why the people are betting that way and if I possibly overlooked something. I like to know where the favorite is positioned and will be in the race. I try to never change the running style of a horse I’m riding, no matter what’s happening around me. As for betting, I don’t bet on the horses I’m riding, because if they get beat, I’ll think that I jinxed myself and the connections. And, I don’t like to lose money. I think you can bet on the horse you ride here but only to win.”

ROY STURGEON

is a retired jockey who rode in Canada from 1982 to 1994, and he even raced a buffalo while atop a quarterhorse once, and lost! He currently runs a program that teaches children about the various aspects of horse racing at his Flying Cross Ranch in Alberta.

“Yes, I’d always check out the tote board, every time. A jockey could legally bet on their own horse back then but I hardly ever bet. I’d usually bet on a horse that I was riding in the spring and then pick another one in the fall. I’d bet $100 across the board on each and that was the only gambling I did all year. I mostly rode longshots for little-known trainers but I always tried my guts out. I might not get their horse into the winner’s circle but I could light up the board with a longshot for the lesser positions and get them a check and maybe help them cash a ticket too. And, I would absolutely consider changing riding tactics if my horse was in the extreme odds range of 1/9 or 90/1.”

