BURLEY — Cam Andersen knew it when he saw it.

All the actions portrayed in Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun.” Fighter jets. Battle. Fast-paced action without many stops.

It occurred when Andersen, Burley’s head football coach, and offensive coordinator Mike Peck, watched the film.

“We were like, ‘Man, that’s it,’” Andersen told the Times-News. “That is how we want to play.”

Andersen logged onto Photoshop, crafted Burley-related “Top Gun” edits and manufactured the Bobcats’ offensive theme.

The same offense that averaged 500 yards and 48 points per game in the 2022 season that ended with the Bobcats’ first playoff appearance in more than two decades

Calling Cruise to Burley.

“If Tom wants to come, we will welcome him into the facilities,” Andersen said.

Expect the same brand of offense when the Bobcats host Mountain Home on Aug. 25 to open their 2023 campaign.

Boise State commit Gatlin Bair will lead the receiving corps in what Andersen called “more a run-and-shoot type” offense as a top target of junior gunslinger Mack Jensen, who will launch the ball but isn’t afraid to tuck and run when needed.

“We want to use every inch of the field, just like they use every inch of the sky,” Andersen said. “We want to make a defense guard all 53 and a third this way and all 100 that way. So we’re covering all the area and we want to play with tempo really, really quickly and we want to run really, really fast. It matches that.”

Senior Sawyer Kondel will take over the top running back reps for Ramsey Trevino, who graduated in the spring.

But the Bobcats don’t care much about anything except for Mountain Home.

4A team to watch?

“Mountain Home.”

4A player to watch?

“Mountain Home”

And Andersen transformed his troops into football soldiers, eager for a return to the playoffs. The Bobcats worked all summer — in the weight room, in seven-on-seven scrimmages and in the classroom, studying the playbook and film.

“He’s made it our life,” senior all-conference lineman Parker Hanks told the Times-News. “We treat it like a job. It’s like a 9-5 to us.”

Look toward the defense to fully understand Andersen’s battle-oriented theme, a unit he has tabbed as Seal Team 11.

As Andersen explained, one guy can make a play on offense. Not so much on defense. One mistake could cause chaos.

He used Seal Team 11 as a metaphor for a unit that must rely on each other.

Keep an eye out for Hanks, Parker Wilson, Bodee Bowen and Braxtyn Bowen on defense, among others.

The Bobcats return six all-conference selections — Bair, Hanks, Andrei Herrera, Korbin Story; and inside linebackers Bodee Bowen and Braxtyn Bowen.

But per the guys, those aren’t the only players to watch.

“Everybody on the offense,” Braxtyn Bowen told the Times-News. “Everybody on the defense. Just watch us all.”

And watch out for those metaphorical fighter pilots if you catch a Bobcats game this season.

“We’re pretty ahead,” Kondel said. “We’re doing good. We’ve known a lot of plays. We’ve done a lot of summer ball so, yeah, we’re working hard and really ahead of schedule, I would say.”

BURLEY BOBCATS (4A) Head coach: Cam Anderson 2022 record: 6-4 overall, 3-2 Great Basin Conference Key players: Gatlin Bair, sr., wide receiver; Mack Jensen, jr., quarterback; Braxtyn Bowen, sr., linebacker and slot receiver; Sawyer Kondel, sr., running back; Parker Hanks, senior, lineman; Parker Wilson, sr., lineman. Schedule: Aug. 25 — vs. Mountain Home, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 — vs. Vallivue at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 — at Shelley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 — vs. Preston, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — vs. Minico, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — vs. Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — at Twin Falls, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — at Jerome, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — vs. Canyon Ridge, 7 p.m.

TWO-A-DAYS Hut, hut, hike! The Times-News is touring prep football training camps to preview the 2023 season, which opens around the Magic Valley on Friday, Aug. 25. Don’t miss a day in print or online at magicvalley.com. Here’s the lineup: SATURDAY, AUG. 12: Twin Falls and Wood River TUESDAY, AUG. 15: Minico and Filer TODAY: Burley and Gooding SATURDAY: Canyon Ridge and Buhl TUESDAY, AUG. 22: Jerome and Wendell THURSDAY, AUG. 24: Kimberly and Declo TUESDAY, AUG. 29: 1AD1 (Carey, Lighthouse Christian, Murtaugh, Oakley, Raft River and Valley) and 1AD2 (Camas County, Castleford, Dietrich, Hagerman, Hansen and Shoshone)

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.