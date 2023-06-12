Burley football coach Cam Andersen fired warnings on Twitter.

He teased an announcement — GIF-by-GIF — and built suspense for a unique high school football event.

The payoff came early Monday morning.

Excited to announce the 1st Annual Idaho High School “Battle in Boise”! 3 games, September 1st, Albertson’s Stadium! 3 incredible games, 6 incredible teams, players dreams to play in that stadium come true! Big thanks to BSU and Southern Solar Pros! More info to come! #idpreps pic.twitter.com/ajIIKxQfpx — Cameron Andersen (@Coach_CAndersen) June 12, 2023

Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium will host the Battle in Boise on Sept. 1, a three-game showcase of Idaho high school football. Andersen, along with hundreds of players and a handful of coaches, will achieve a dream to play at BSU.

“We’re gonna create the capacity for kids all across the state to have an opportunity to play in that building and satisfy a dream that they have,” Andersen told the Times-News.

2022 1A DI champions Oakley will battle 2022 1A DII champions Kendrick at 3 p.m, 366 days after the teams’ most recent matchup. Emmett continues its rivalry with Fruitland at 5:30 p.m., before Burley clashes with Vallivue at 8 p.m.

Oakley became Idaho’s first 1A 8-man team to three-peat as state champions with its win in 2022. Kendrick, which will return all but four players, clipped Oakley, 52-48, on Sept. 2 last season. Kendrick also won a state title in 2021.

“We’re super excited to get to play,” Oakley coach Brennan Jones told the Times-News. “Probably a once-in-a-lifetime deal for most of our guys.”

If you go WHAT: Battle in Boise WHEN: Friday, Sept. 1 Oakley vs Kendrick, 3 p.m.

Emmett vs Fruitland, 5:30 p.m.

Burley vs Vallivue, 8 p.m. WHERE: Albertsons Stadium, Boise

The Broncos rule their smurf-turf stadium but rarely host regular-season high school games. Shelley played Star Valley of Wyoming in the stadium in August 2022 but Anderson said many people didn't know it happened.

He added “probably less than 10” high school games were played in that stadium in the last decade.

Andersen changed that.

“It’s the building that everyone knows Idaho for,” he said. “The fact that we’ve been in this state and haven’t had access or the ability to do it has been really sad to me.”

Months ago, Andersen connected with BSU football head coach Andy Avalos and pitched the idea. Andersen said he wanted to get Idaho high schools on board with BSU to showcase Idaho’s talent.

“He brought similar things up to me because of past regimes and administrations, that hasn’t been one of the focal points,” Andersen said. “It’s one of the things that Andy really wants to focus on.”

So, the process began. Text after text, call after call, anything to accomplish the goal. Avalos linked Andersen with BSU’s athletic director and then the athletics facilities department. The process involves much more than 60 minutes of football. The cost to rent the stadium, security, parking, concessions, referees and game workers are major factors.

“Everyone involved really wanted to see this happen and that is the engine that really makes it go," Andersen said.

Southern Solar Pros will sponsor the event and cover the costs. Without a sponsor, many teams couldn’t afford a game on BSU’s field.

“If you’re paying all kinds of money to rent and then you gotta travel to it, well now not only did you not make money for your athletics, you lost money,” Andersen said.

The impact on recruiting, of course, remains a draw for all teams involved. Boise State opens its season at Washington a day after the event but the program still impacts all players on Friday night.

“It opens up doors, relationships and it allows the football programs to see that Boise State wants them there and involved,” Andersen said.

Idaho high school coaches create relationships with BSU’s coaches and develop coaching skills at a higher level. Players will compete at a higher level as a result.

Ticket fees will be reimbursed to the school districts involved. Tickets go on sale July 10 and each purchase admits fans to all games.

Andersen said this will be an annual event. IdahoSports.com will stream the games.

“What an opportunity to show everyone else how good our 8-man football is,” Jones said. “The two of us ended up in the top-10 in the nation this last year when it was all said and done, as far as the smaller divisions of football.”

