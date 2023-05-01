The 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference opens softball and baseball district tournaments this week.

What are the seedings? What's the schedule? Who are the teams to beat?

Baseball

Kimberly clinched the No. 1 spot following an impressive 16-4 finish, including 8-1 in conference, and will play at home on Wednesday at 5 p.m. against No. 4-seeded Filer.

The Bulldogs prevailed through a tough regular-season schedule, including victories over Mountain Rivers Conference leader Sugar-Salem (16-3-1) and Snake River Valley Conference frontrunner Fruitland (14-5-1).

Kimberly struggled only against defending state champions Marsh Valley, which dealt the Bulldogs a pair of losses.

In conference play, Kimberly showed dominance early by sweeping Filer and Gooding before Buhl batted in the Bulldogs' first conference loss.

But Kimberly bounced back to win the final two games against the Indians.

River Chadwick and Garrett Nelson hold the highest batting averages for the Bulldogs at .594 and .578, respectively.

Parker Stringham (2.59 ERA) and Chadwick (2.49 ERA) lead Kimberly from the mound. Both carry a 3-0 record, and Chadwick boasts 31 strikeouts, most on the team.

Buhl (12-6-1, 6-2) is the No. 2 seed and holds homefield advantage for Wednesday's No. 5 game against No. 3 Gooding.

The Indians found success opening their season by sweeping SRVC second-place team Payette (11-6-1) and finishing 3-1 during the Buhl Mid-season Classic tournament.

In conference play, Buhl lost only to Kimberly.

The Indians boast a deep lineup of pitching, and freshman Porter Higley was recently recognized on IdahoSports.com's Primetime Pitchers. During a conference game against Gooding, he went five innings while allowing just one hit and striking out 10. Higley carries 31 strikeouts, most on the team.

Damian Craner follows behind with a 3.18 ERA and 24 strikeouts.

Remington Higley (.516) and Craner (.413) hold the highest batting averages and most RBIs on the team, respectively, at 33 and 23.

Gooding (6-12, 3-6) and Filer (2-16, 0-8) hold the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.

Gooding's Cade Page had an impressive performance against Wells, Nevada, during the Glenns Ferry Wood Bat tournament. He went 3-for-4 with seven RBIs and was nominated as IdahoSports.com Heavy Hitter.

Softball

Copy and paste the baseball seedings here. The Sawtooth softball standings looked the same.

Kimberly (20-2, 7-2) clinched the No. 1 seed following an impressive season. The Bulldogs rode a 15-game winning streak at one point and swept their annual Lady Dawg Spring Classic.

Kimberly opens at home against No. 4 Filer at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs, who lost once to Buhl and once to Gooding during the regular season, have a deep lineup — led by Addison Clark (.574) and Maddie Clark (.543).

Addison Clark recently stood out against SRVC's second-place team, Weiser. She went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs while scoring four runs as the Bulldogs swept the two-game series. Her batting earned her recognition on IdahoSports.com's Heavy Hitters.

The Bulldogs' Mallory Kelsey leads from the circle with a 1.81 ERA to go with 75 strikeouts.

Buhl (12-8, 6-3) secured the No. 2 seed in the SCIS. The Indians opened the season strong, going 3-1 during the Lady Dawg Spring Classic.

The Indians hold homefield advantage against No. 3 Gooding on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Kindra Azevedo (.468) and Jenna Ambrose (.435) hold the highest batting averages on the team.

Adalyn Pearson leads from the circle with a 1.58 ERA and 48 strikeouts.

Gooding (12-7, 5-4) and Filer (7-13, 0-9) hold the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.

Gooding's Maelynn Durham is ranked second overall in 3A with 113 strikeouts, according to MaxPreps.com.