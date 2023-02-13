Girls basketball teams across the Magic Valley have played their district tournaments. The seedings for state are complete.

Now it's the boys' turn. Conference tourneys began in earnest on Monday and will continue into next week as teams from Twin Falls to Kimberly to Castleford seek to earn a spot at state next month in the Treasure Valley.

Here's what we learned during the regular season and what to expect at districts:

4A

The conference standings would seem to predict the Great Basin will produce some nail-biting games, with two state bids up for grabs.

Twin Falls captured the No. 1 seed while averaging 53 points — the highest mark in the conference. But, again, the Great Basin is closely matched: Three other teams also hit for 53 points per game.

What the Bruins have that other teams can't match is an eight-game winning streak and homecourt advantage going into their district opener on Thursday. Twin Falls also has a dynamic trio, Jared Mix, Will Preucil and Logan Pittard, who have consistently led the way this season.

The Bruins haven't lost since Jan. 19 against Wood River.

Jerome finished No. 2, nearly missing the No. 1 spot, which wasn't determined until Mountain Home and Wood River lost their finales last week.

Jerome is fronted by Schuyler Mower and Keenan Blair, who recently signed a letter of intent to continue playing football and running track for the College of Idaho in Caldwell.

The Tigers enter districts on a three-game win streak and averaging 51 points a game. Jerome will play at home on Thursday in its first game.

Canyon Ridge finished last week with a program milestone: Sam Lupumba became the first Riverhawk to hit 1,000 points in a regular season-ending win over Burley.

The No. 3 through No. 5 seeds — Minico, Mountain Home and Canyon Ridge, respectively — all went 6-6 in the regular season.

Wood River is No. 6 and Burley No. 7.

3A

Kimberly, the defending state champions, captured the No. 1 seed in the Sawtooth Conference — even after losing multiple impact players from a season ago.

Grayden DeVries and Kasen Hammond have been the top shooters for the Bulldogs, who average 52 points per game.

Buhl has the No. 2 seed for districts. With four players over 6-feet-tall — Kaden Hunsaker, Kyler Kelly, Conner Sullivan and Jackson Allen — the Indians can present matchup challenges.

Filer is the third seed and Gooding No. 4. There are two state bids on the line.

The rest of the seeds:

2A

The Canyon Conference will be a battle as Wendell and Declo finished closely matched. Both teams are averaging 52 points per game, each has a win over the other and the last game ended up in double overtime.

This conference holds one bid to state and features the distinct possibility of these two teams playing twice more to earn it.

Declo, often fronted by Bryson Allen, has the No. 1 seed. Wendell, the No. 2 seed, is led by Karsen LeMoyne and Jordan Swainston.

Sun Valley Community School rounds out the conference at No. 3.

1AD1

The Snake River Conference features nine competitive teams with two bids to state. The teams that earned the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds jumped up conferences from last season.

Castleford, fronted by Santi Alvarado and Ethan Roland, own the No. 1 seed. The Wolves go into districts on a four-game winning streak, averaging 58 points per game.

Carey sits right behind in the No. 2 seed, often led by Carsn Perkes. The Panthers average 59 points per game.

The No. 3 through No. 6 seeds all tied in the conference standings, resulting in prior head-to-head games to be used to determine placement.

The seedings: Murtaugh No. 3, Oakley No. 4, Lighthouse Christian No. 5, Valley No. 6, Glenns Ferry No. 7, Hansen No. 8 and Raft River No. 9.

1AD2

The Sawtooth Conference, with a single bid to state, figures to feature a hard-fought battle between four teams.

Camas County, led by Troy Smith, who hit a triple-double last week against Rockland, captured the No. 1 seed. The Mushers averaged 60 points per game, highest in the conference.

No. 2 Richfield, No. 3 Dietrich and No. 4 Hagerman round out the district field.