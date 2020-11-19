In heart-stopping moment, Boise State’s Jessup comes off the board in 2nd round of NBA Draft

BOISE — Justinian Jessup’s photo was added to Boise State’s wall of fame in the Arguinchona Basketball Complex last February.

On Wednesday night, he solidified his status as one of the best men’s basketball players to ever suit up for the Broncos.

Jessup was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 51st overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft. He is the eighth Bronco taken in the NBA Draft all-time, and the second highest selection in program history behind former teammate and current Chicago Bull Chandler Hutchison (No. 22 in 2018).

“My heart just stopped when I first kind of realized I was drafted,” Jessup told the Idaho Statesman by phone Wednesday night. “I was just trembling from excitement. It was crazy. But I’m just super grateful for everybody in my life up to this point and more importantly grateful to God for even giving me this opportunity and the gifts he’s given me.”

Jessup’s Wikipedia page had already been updated Wednesday to reflect that he is a Golden State Warrior.

“I’m super excited about it,” Jessup said. “I think their system is definitely a fit for how I play. It’s a great organization.”