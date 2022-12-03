CSI women, men dominate Utah State Eastern in SWAC basketball openers

The College of Southern Idaho basketball teams won again on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles made it look easy, too.

Playing at home against Utah State University Eastern in their Scenic West Athletic Conference openers, the CSI women opened with a 67-44 victory and the men followed a few hours later with an 80-60 triumph.

Defense made the difference. The women converted 25 turnovers into 29 points and limited USU Eastern to 30% shooting from the field. The men were equally as stifling, rolling up 28 points off 16 turnovers.

In the women’s game, Kali Haizlip scored in double figures for the third consecutive game to lead No. 7 CSI (9-1), finishing with 19 points, one shy of her career high. She also led the Eagles with six rebounds.

Kennedy Eskelson added 11 points for CSI, which led 36-15 at halftime and 53-25 after three quarters.

In the men’s game, Isaiah Moses scored 21 points to lead four players in double figures for fifth-ranked CSI (12-0). He also dished seven assists.

Nate Meithof matched his season average with 18 points, along with nine rebounds and four blocked shots, and Hasan Abdul-Hakim returned after missing five games with a foot injury to contribute 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Rob Whaley chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds for CSI.

CSI continues SWAC play this week with Wednesday and Thursday games at Community Christian College in Redlands, California. The Eagles aren’t home again until Jan. 5 against Utah's Snow College.