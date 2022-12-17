CSI men take down No. 1 Salt Lake CC, stake claim to top NJCAA ranking

Who’s No. 1? It might be the College of Southern Idaho.

Isaiah Moses scored 26 points to lead four players in double figures as the Golden Eagles upended top-ranked Salt Lake Community College 84-81 on Saturday in a Scenic West Athletic Conference men’s basketball showdown that will shake up the NJCAA rankings.

"It was knock-down, drag-out. Two heavyweights in the corner, banging away at each other," CSI head coach Jeff Reinert told the Times-News in a phone interview between answering about 100 congratulatory text messages. "We kept answering the bell."

In beating the country’s No. 1 team on its homecourt, CSI remained undefeated after 16 games and staked its claim to the top spot heading into the Christmas break. The Golden Eagles also hold a win over another team ahead of them in the rankings, a 63-62 victory over Odessa College of Texas in early November.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim added 17 points, including a pair of clutch free throws in the closing seconds, and grabbed six rebounds for the fourth-ranked Golden Eagles (16-0, 5-0 SWAC). Nate Meithof contributed 16 points and Rob Whaley had 14 points to go with eight rebounds.

The new national rankings will be released Monday.

While Reinert acknowledged the importance of maintaining a high ranking for a potential at-large national tournament bid "if something goes wrong at the conference tournament," he said CSI isn't overly focused with owning the top spot in December.

"We want to be No. 1 in the country at the end of the season," he said. The coach added, "We're not done yet. We've got room to improve."

It was the second time this calendar year that CSI defeated a No. 1-ranked SLCC team. On Feb. 16, in one of the final regular-season games of the 2021-22 campaign, the Golden Eagles won 74-70 at CSI Gym, again dealing the Bruins their first defeat.

The Bruins (11-1, 3-1) lost in their second game since supplanting Indian Hills CC of Iowa atop the rankings. Chipola College of Florida, which also improved to 16-0 with a Saturday win, was ranked second this week.

CSI is off until a Jan. 2 non-conference game against Treasure Valley CC in Ontario, Oregon.

The CSI women came up short in their matchup of nationally-ranked teams in Utah’s capital city on Saturday, dropping a 68-65 decision against the Bruins, the team’s first SWAC setback of the season.

Alyssa Christensen had 17 points and four rebounds to lead CSI (12-2, 4-1), which will almost certainly fall from its No. 3 spot in the national poll before opening a three-day tournament next week in Nevada. Kaylee Headrick added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Courtney Stothard chipped in 11 points and four rebounds in a losing cause.

No. 14 SLCC improved to 11-1, 3-1.

Next, CSI plays at the Las Vegas Tournament, beginning Monday afternoon against Casper (Wyoming) College. The Golden Eagles will also face off against Central Arizona College (Tuesday) and Dawson Community College of Montana (Wednesday)