TWIN FALLS — With time winding down in the game, all Kendall McHugh could do was offer a prayer.
The result was a 60-foot, buzzer-beating, game-winning shot that gave the College of Southern Idaho basketball team new life and landed McHugh on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays.
"It doesn't feel real to be honest," McHugh said after seeing his Nov. 8 shot on ESPN. "It's like wow, that's really me on the TV."
On the road, you’ll take a win however you can get it. Kendall McHugh from way beyond half court at the horn!Your Golden Eagles with the gritty win over Western Nebraska, 60-57! @sctop10 #JOINTHERUSH pic.twitter.com/8hRTmTffxp— CSI Men’s Basketball (@CSI_MBB) November 9, 2019
The play received national recognition, but it is particularly meaningful to the CSI team. That's not just because it's difficult to make a shot from well past half-court as the freshman did, but because it earned a much-needed win.
CSI has its first three weeks of games on the road this season; the team won the first game and lost the second, before going into the third against Western Nebraska Community College. They were also without two of their top players — Maurice Barnett and Spencer Roberts — both of whom were injured.
The shorthanded Golden Eagles battled to the end against the Cougars, and they tied the game with eight seconds left on a free throw by Stevie Smith.
Western Nebraska got the ball for what appeared to be the final possession of the game.
"They come and shoot a shot, and it's not their scorer, so we forced the right guy to shoot it," CSI head coach Jeff Reinert said. "He shoots it at the right time. Kendall takes it and takes one dribble, heaves it, and the whole time I'm thinking, if he misses the shot, we have momentum going into overtime."
But McHugh didn't miss the shot.
"It stayed on line," McHugh said. "As I was watching it, it just stayed on that path and went in."
The ball banked in as time expired, and the team stormed off the bench to celebrate the 60-57 win.
McHugh said he had never hit a game-winner from that far away before, but that doesn't mean there wasn't preparation involved. CSI holds a drill in practice every day where the team has to make as many layups as possible in one minute. When time expires, players have to shoot the ball from wherever they happen to be on the court — whether that's right under the basket or from 80 feet away.
"I think Kendall was in a play were he's thinking, 'Hey, I do this every day,'" Reinert said. "If you put yourself in that mindset of, here it is, it's the same thing ... he threw it up and he put it in."
Both Reinert and McHugh said the shot helped bring new energy to the team. CSI played Casper College, one of the top-ranked teams in the country the next day and lost by nine points after playing a close game. That took a lot of effort from a team still missing key players.
Four games into the season, CSI's record is 2-2. Without the miraculous game-winning shot, that would be different.
"It was really important," McHugh said. "It was the difference between 2-2 and 1-3."
On top of providing a momentum boost, the shot grabbed the attention of ESPN, which put it as number three on its Top 10 plays of the day. By the end of the night, it moved up to No. 1.
McHugh joined CSI this season, following in the footsteps of Reinert, who was also his high school coach last year.
Originally from Centreville, Virginia, McHugh moved to California for his senior season and played for Reinert at Santa Margarita Catholic High School. He did not get the opportunity he wanted to play for a Division I college, so he joined the Golden Eagles after Reinert took the head coaching job this summer.
"I knew it was the right move, because Coach Reinert believes in me and I believe in him," McHugh said. "He’s probably the best basketball coach I’ve ever had."
