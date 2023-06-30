TWIN FALLS — Kimberly Dogs’ Legion A baseball team swung heavy bats on Thursday during the second day of the Federico-Creek Invitational Tournament.

Kimberly’s offense scattered 22 hits as it beat Blackfoot’s 4B Post 23 American Legion A team 18-11.

“Obviously, offensively putting up 18 runs you are going to win a lot of games doing that,” Kimberly head coach Tom Myers told the Times-News. “Our offense has been hit and miss this summer, but this tournament it is starting to come around.”

This win sets Kimberly at 2-0-1 in the tournament and puts them into position to play Upper Valley in the championship game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Twin Falls High School’s Bill Ingram field.

“To be able to get into that position is good for us because a couple weeks ago we weren’t playing so well,” Myers said. “So just to have the opportunity to play in the championship tomorrow is a testament to what these kids have done in the last two, three weeks.”

Kimberly has had a rough go these past few weeks prior to the tournament, falling into a six-game losing streak, but momentum shifts in favor of the Dogs as they snapped the streak.

Kimberly’s Hudson Flameling went 4-for-4 with 3 RBIs and hit a triple against Blackfoot. Macraye Bruning hit three doubles, and Colton Sabin knocked out two, while Kimberly’s offense scored at least one run in every inning except the fifth.

This win also carried redemption for an earlier season loss against Blackfoot, who beat Kimberly 7-2 at the Pocatello Wood Bat Classic.

“I just think we are a different team. We are young and it’s been three weeks since we played them. We have grown a lot,” Myers said. “We have really grown here in the past two weeks, and just executing what we are trying to do on the hill, and offensively as well.

He added, “To come back and play them again and play well was really what we needed here to push us in this tournament.”

Kimberly struck out 15 batters throughout the past three games. Jarret McMurtrey started against Blackfoot and tallied five strikeouts. Gunner Stringham pitched relief against Blackfoot, he gave up four hits in three innings while only walking one batter.

“He (Stringham) hasn’t thrown a lot,” Myers said. “So late in the tournament you are just throwing guys in that can just get in there and throw strikes.”

He added, “And that has been our goal the whole tournament is to throw strikes because we struggled with that this summer, and we have done it so far and that is why we are where we are at.”

Twin Falls Cowboys Red

The Cowboys stopped the Reno Athletics on Thursday night in walk-off fashion after Charlie Marlowe hit an RBI single, ending the battle 11-10.

Johnathon Botch hit a triple and a double to bring in four runners, while the Cowboys knocked out 15 hits on the day. Luke Beem led the Cowboys offense going 4-for-5.

The Cowboys play Blackfoot at 9 a.m. on Friday.