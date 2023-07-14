American Legion baseball enters postseason play as the Area C District Tournament opens Tuesday with the first games at 9 a.m.
The four-day tournament will hold games at Bill Ingram Field at Twin Falls High School and at Canyon Ridge High School. Eight games are set to be played each day, besides on the final day.
The championship game is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Canyon Ridge High School.
The tournament features the top teams from the East, West and Central areas.
What Magic Valley teams enter the tournament?
Buhl Tribe, Twin Falls Red Hawks, Gooding, Wendell and Twin Falls Cowboys Reds represent the Magic Valley West, from 1 through 5, respectively.
Twin Falls Cowboys Royal represent the Magic Valley East.
Burley and Minico represent Magic Valley Central.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!