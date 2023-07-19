TWIN FALLS — Day two of Legion baseball's Single A District C Tournament kicked off Wednesday with eight games during the day.

The tournament holds four berths sending teams to the Single A State Tournament set to run July 26 through July 30 in Nampa.

And the battles ensued, beginning with games in the Consolation Bracket.

Twin Falls Cowboy Reds opened the tournament at 9 a.m. at Twin Falls High School but saw their state tournament run end after an 11-1 loss to the Pocatello Rebels.

The Reds struggled to bring runs in against Pocatello, but Johnathon Botch led offensively going 2-for-3, and Charlie Marlowe went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Pocatello gave up six walks to the Reds.

Twin Falls Hawks followed in game 10 playing against Wendell's Hub City 18U, and kept their state run alive after battling for a 14-13 win at Canyon Ridge High School.

The Hawks were able to hold on during a back-and-forth battle that ran down to the final inning.

Hub City knocked out 14 hits on the game. Julian Ponce went 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Lucas McRoberts followed 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Jadin Connell and McRoberts both hit triples.

Connell lifted Hub City with a powerful at-bat during the top of the fifth inning. He nailed a triple to drive in three runners. Wendell went on to close out the inning 11-8.

But the Hawks answered back in the bottom of the fifth inning scoring six runs on three hits, taking the lead at 14-11.

The Hawks scattered 12 hits during the game. Jaxon Wheeler went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Justin Martin went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Brenden Eccles tripled, and Chandler Roberson doubled.

The Hawks move to game 19 set to be played at noon Thursday at Twin Falls High School. They will battle the loser between Twin Falls Royals and Minico Storm.

Championship bracket scores were not available before the print deadline. Check online for additional updates.

