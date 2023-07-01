TWIN FALLS — Two strong arms and a hand full of errors spelt disaster for the Kimberly Dogs Legion baseball team Friday evening, falling to Upper Valley 7-4.

Kimberly entered the Federico-Creek Invitational Tournament’s championship game on fire, with a 2-0-1 record, and were in a position to offset the tie with Upper Valley from the tournament’s opening day.

But Kimberly fell behind in the bottom of the second inning. Upper Valley hit a single, a double and three errors were committed as five runners came in.

“Obviously, we didn’t play well. We made a bunch of defensive mistakes, but really the message was I thought we lacked a lot of energy, especially for a championship-type game,” Kimberly’s coach Tom Myers told the Times-News. “We made a couple early errors and I think that brought down the energy, and it was kind of disappointing because it was still a ball game.”

The Dogs worked to shift the momentum back to their side in the top of the third. Following two outs, and two walks, Anthony Morquecho stepped into the box, and nailed a double off a full count to bring both runners in.

But Upper Valley’s two ace pitchers were enough to hold off the Dogs, as they finished the game with 15 strikeouts.

“Those are the best two arms we saw this tournament,” Myers said. “We haven’t seen that velocity in the tournament, and both those pitchers had really good breaking balls.”

Kimberly finished the tournament in second place as it looks ahead to the district tournament which starts July 18.

“We finish up with three conference doubleheaders and those are going to be important going into the district tournament,” Myers said. “So, it’s really putting the errors behind us and hopefully gaining momentum from the good things we did in this tournament to finish off our conference schedule.”

Twin Falls Cowboys RedThe Cowboys Red finished the Federico-Creek Invitational Tournament strong, sweeping past Blackfoot, 8-1.

Twin Falls found an early lead in the bottom of the first inning after Charles Kendall doubled and sent in two runners.

The Cowboys offense tallied 11 hits against Blackfoot while Kendall, Luke Beem, Jaxson Kasel and Johnathon Botch all recorded doubles.

Botch and Kendall led the Cowboy’s offense, both finishing 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs.

Kasel, winning pitcher, led from the mound for seven innings and collected five strikeouts, while only giving up four hits, and one walk.

