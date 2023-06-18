BUHL — Remington Higley found his passion at a young age, in his yard, with a little motivation from his parents.

“I started at 10 years old. My parents put me into baseball,” Higley told the Times-News this week. “But from there on, it was just a pitching machine (at home), and a little wood bat, a little cheap $25 wood bat. And I just fell in love with it.”

He added, “I love the way the ball came off the bat, and I love playing. I would spend hours out there and hit, and I still do. That’s where it begins.”

Fast forward, and Higley now displays what those hours spent practicing, watching the ball fly by, followed by swing after swing, can produce as he steps into the batter’s box for the Buhl Tribe American Legion A baseball team.

Buhl stands on a solid 10-2 record, following a 10-game winning streak, after three weeks of play.

Higley, entering his junior year, is batting .474 with 18 hits, seven walks and 21 RBIs, most on the team. Not to mention he has nailed three bombs over the fence to tie his high school season record.

“It’s probably the best game on dirt, honestly. I love it, man, it’s like… the adrenaline just being out here on the field is unmatched,” Higley said. “Playing with your teammates and the comradery, it’s amazing.”

And, Higley has built a reputation, over the weeks, as the spark to ignite the Tribe’s offensive onslaught.

He repeatedly accounted for the first runs of the game to boost the team into a winning position. In the first inning against Hub City 18U, he grounded out to send two runners home, putting the Tribe on the board. The team went on to sweep the doubleheader.

During a rematch against Hillcrest, the only team to beat Buhl so far, Higley drove the ball over the fence in the first inning to bring in three, and he kicked off the second game with a double to account for the first run of the game.

Buhl went on to avenge those early-season losses with a pair of walk-off wins.

Then, against the Grizzlies Legion B baseball team on Thursday night, during the second game, Higley homered in the first inning to tie his high school record.

Want to catch a game? The Buhl Tribe Legion A baseball team's home game schedule for the next two weeks. Tuesday vs. Kimbely Dogs A Legion, 6 p.m.

Thursday vs. Twin Falls Cowboys Red, 6 p.m.

July 27 vs. Diamondbacks Legion A, 6 p.m.

July 29 vs. Jerome 18U, 6 p.m.

“That was pretty cool, I loved it honestly. I tried to hit one home run because my friend said they were going to leave,” he said with a smile. “I had to do something so they would stay.”

Being the offensive spark and aiding his team is a focus Higley carries into games.

“That is what I try to be. I try to get runs in, really, and honestly, home runs just come,” he said. “I’m not looking for them. I just trying to get runs in and honestly do my job. That’s what I’m here for.”

He added, “So, just helping the team out any way that I can.”

This isn’t new territory for him. He finished his sophomore high school season with a .493 batting average, 11 walks, 38 RBIs, and three homers over 22 games.

And transitioning into the Legion season, Higley continues to advance his goals while looking to the future.

“I definitely have bigger goals for my batting average. I missed by seven points a .500 average. I want to be above that. And just go as far as I can,” he said. “Keep slugging the ball as I can and stay in the zone. Help my team out as much as I can. I want to win state, so that’s what it is.”

The Tribe’s season is still fairly early, and they still have around a month left before the district and state tournaments. But Higley is confident in how the team is working together.

“Honestly, hitting one through nine has been pretty solid. Our defense is alright, we have some room to work,” he said. “The one dynamic that we all have is we all have faith; we pray before every game.”

He added, “Our comradery. Honestly ... we just have it together. We are just one team, one player.”

What’s Higley’s long-term goal?

“I do want to play college ball at a four-year university, that’s honestly my main goal I have been working for,” he said. “Going to camps in the summers and just working on it. Trying to get noticed.”

