TWIN FALLS — The final two Magic Valley teams, left in the consolation bracket, Buhl and Cowboys-Royal, saw their seasons end Friday afternoon during the final day of American Legion’s Single A District C Tournament.

Idaho Falls JNS pulled past Twin Falls Cowboys-Royal, 4-3, to win at Twin Falls High School.

“In our program we don’t settle for not making it to state, and going to compete for a title, so I’m not happy today obviously with that,” Twin Falls head coach Tim Stadelmeir told the Times-News. “But I am happy for their fight, and I think they gave us everything they could, and sometimes that inexperience kind of comes up, and pressure. They got to be in those moments to succeed.”

The Cowboys-Royal took the early lead in the bottom of the first, as Dalton Carter, Drew Thompson, Bryce Mahlke singled and led 3-0.

But, JNS battled back with a double and a single in the top of the second to make it 3-2.

Then, in the top of the fourth another double and an untimely error gave JNS the lead.

“I tell them all the time. The only way you can learn how to win championships is you have to experience failure and find out what you have to do to change that, so it doesn’t happen,” Stadelmeir said.

“I think over the season they have gotten a lot better. With the Minico game and last night, we had two freshmen step up on the mound and get the experience to pitch complete games. I’m excited for that for the future.”

And those pitchers showed impressive strength.

Maddox Stadelmeir, a freshman, took the mound against the Pocatello Rebels to throw a complete game shutout, striking out nine, allowing four hits while walking one.

Then against Minico, Dalton Carter threw seven innings and only gave up five hits, one run and struck out three.

Across town at Canyon Ridge High School, the Buhl Tribe lost to battled Blackfoot’s Post 23 American Legion “A”—Layton, 8-3.

It ended Buhl’s season after the Tribe boasted a 22-game win streak until Thursday night.

Blackfoot built an early lead scoring two runs in the first and five runs in the second to put the pressure on Buhl.

Chase Rose and Damian Craner led Buhl’s offense both collecting two hits.

Rose, a college returner, will head back to school in New York while Craner will play at Dawson Community College in Montana.