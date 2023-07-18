TWIN FALLS — The opening rounds of Legion baseball's Single A District C Tournament got underway Tuesday with eight games during the day.

Burley Green Sox "A" battled during game three on Canyon Ridge High School's field against the Twin Falls Hawks and won, 6-5.

Burley's Kooper Beck stepped in relief with solid pitching and a focus that helped lift Burley past the Twin Falls Hawks.

He gave up two hits over two innings and tossed three strikeouts.

"I've been in that moment before where it hasn't gone my way. So, I guess I just stayed calm, and no matter what just threw strikes and don't let them hit it, and it worked out this time," Beck told the Times-News following the game. "I was working on a slider basically, and it was working today."

Beck enters his senior year and finds his place among a younger Legion squad where he can use his experience to benefit the team.

"It's been cool for me. I've been able to be a leader and show them how to be tough in situations," he said.

The Hawks entered the game carrying a previous victory over Burley in June and held an offensive average of 10.5 runs a game.

Kyler Robinson started from the mound for Burley and kept his team in the game, allowing six hits and four runs over five innings.

Even though Burley came up with the win, Robinson said he wasn't satisfied with his performance.

"I didn't pitch the greatest, but my team made the plays, and did the job," Robinson told the Times-News following the game. "I just didn't throw fastballs for strikes and I walked a lot."

The Hawks found their footing during the bottom of the fifth inning. Connor Capps got the offense started with a single line drive. Chandler Roberson's added one on the next at-bat. Then a walk put Twin Falls in perfect scoring position.

A pop out followed to put the Hawks on the board. Then, Griff White walked to the plate with two outs and tripled, setting the score at 6-4.

Burley's Robinson closed out the inning with a strike out in the next at-bat. He finished with four on the day.

"Once they cut it to two, we had to go to Kooper Beck," Burley's head coach Devin Kunz said.

Beck only pitched 12 innings out of eight games on the season for Burley, but came in and held the Hawks to a single run.

Minico Storm settle in for success

The Storm charged the field during game six at Canyon Ridge High School to pick up a 10-4 victory over Blackfoot's 4B Post 23 American Legion "A" - Vance baseball team.

Minico carries a lot of experience heading into postseason play. They only lost two players that helped lead the Storm to a runner-up finish during the 2022 Northwest A Regional Tournament and brought up four younger guys.

The Storm also carries a defined focus that will use to carry them through the tournament.

"We have to play the game that we play and take care of our own business. And it gives us a chance to win," Minico head coach Jared Price told the Times-News following its win. "It doesn't matter who is over there, it gives us the chance to win and that's what we need."

The Storm got off to a later start and felt some pressure after giving up three runs in the first inning.

Then, followed through with strong pitching from Jase Murphy and Braxon Trenkle. Blackfoot didn't score another run until the seventh inning.

"You come in as a two seed and the pressure is on you, they felt a little pressure at the beginning of the game. And we didn't come out throwing strikes," Price said. "When you get down in the game the hitters feel like they have to do a little more. It took a little bit to settle in and get comfortable."

The comfort came in the fourth inning, following Logan Mabey's triple and Stockton Chandler's double RBI, shifting the momentum back to their side.

Mabey led the offense going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, followed by Zairic Salazar who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

The Stormed finished with 10 hits on the day.

Other Magic Valley teams advancing to the quarterfinals round

Buhl advanced after Malad forfeited.

Twin Falls Cowboys-Royal shut out Marsh Valley, 9-0. The Cowboys collected nine hits on the day, and Dalton Carter led going 3-for-3 with two RBIS.

Carter, Ryker Rex and Chase Beem all tripled.

Gooding Diamondbacks beats Blackfoot's Post 23 American Legion "A" - Layton 13-3. Bryce Patterson brought in four runs off two hits to lead Gooding.

