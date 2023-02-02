If the pro rodeo season ended today, Darby Fox would be going to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

She’s 10th in the world barrel racing standings and full of confidence after making the finals of the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver last month, plus she’s riding in harmony with her horse, Sonora.

“I’ve just loved her from Day One,” Fox told the Times-News this week from Texas, where she lives most of the year these days, a world away from her Idaho childhood. “I just want to be able to showcase her the best I can.”

Just don’t expect a December showcase in Las Vegas — no matter what the standings say today. That’s simply not why Fox runs barrels, and she’s not wanting to compromise for a potential payday.

In a sport that demands hours upon hours of windshield time and a grab-and-go lifestyle for the chance at NFR riches, Fox is content to do some “picking and choosing about where I go” while devoting more of her time to the well-being of her horses.

“I just don’t like to have to go to 70 rodeos to get to the finals,” said Fox, who finished fifth in Denver to pocket one of the biggest paychecks of her career, nearly $10,000, while also earning Female Athlete of the Week honors from The Cowboy Channel.

So, really, Fox hasn’t changed all too much from her early days in rodeo, when she “just kind of piddled with it.”

Unlike many contestants who end up in the pro ranks, Fox was late to the competitive side of rodeo. She doesn’t specifically remember when she got her first barrel horse, maybe eighth grade or maybe it was later, she said, and she “didn’t get into-it, into-it” until her junior year at Glenns Ferry High School.

The crowning achievement of her seemingly budding career came a year later: The cowgirl from King Hill, an unincorporated town of about 700 people in Elmore County, won the state barrel racing championship in 2012 and went to nationals.

Still, Fox didn’t feel fully prepared for the rigors of the arena and, after a year of rodeoing for the College of Southern Idaho, she moved to Arizona and spent a couple of winters learning the sport and roping in her spare time.

“I didn’t understand pro rodeo, because I hadn’t been exposed to it, and I didn’t know a lot about it. It’s embarrassing, but I didn’t know how to get to the finals,” Fox said. “I just wanted to figure out how I could be competitive at the highest level”

She added, “I wasn’t good enough to go rodeo, I just wasn’t. It took me awhile to figure out how to be competitive and to figure out how to win.”

Her first pro victory followed in 2015 — at least she thinks that was the year. Fox knows with certainty, though, that it was at the Clovis Rodeo in California.

But, still, “I was just piddling around,” she said, again.

While Fox remains unmoved by the bright lights of the national finals — the beacon for cowboys and cowgirls who travel almost endlessly through the year in their quest to earn enough cash to qualify for pro rodeo’s Super Bowl — she has become inspired by the competition.

That’s why she was “a little disappointed in myself” at the Denver finals, because she “rode very conservatively” after winning her semifinal round. It’s also why she’ll continue to enter more rodeos this year — on her terms — to further explore what she described as a fascination with “what it takes to win.”

But, Sonora’s wellness and future prospects will take precedence. She eventually wants to breed the horse and have the chance to “ride her babies,” she said

“I’m incredibly proud of her,” said Fox, sounding every bit like a mother. “I have all the confidence in the world in her.”