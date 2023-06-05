Peyton Bair departed for Cancún, Mexico, with the usual necessities along with a basketball, a 30-pound dumbbell and a yoga mat.

Those items became necessary in Bair’s determination to stay fit during a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ­— all before his freshman season as a decathlete at Mississippi State University.

He couldn’t compete during his senior year at Kimberly High School because of COVID-19 and, of course, athletics aren’t the focus on a mission. So, three years off the track.

But Bair, a biochemistry major, solved the problem.

Bair woke each morning at 6:30, hooped for a few minutes, lifted and stretched on the mat. He sprinted, performed one-footed jumps and completed plenty of pistol squats.

“I knew I wasn’t gonna be able to improve my speed or anything but I just did the best I could to maintain what I built up before that,” Bair told the Times-News.

At a glance Kimberly High graduate Peyton Bair of Mississippi State University will compete this week in the men’s decathlon at the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships in Austin, Texas. All Times Mountain Wednesday 100 meters ­— 1:30 p.m.

Long jump — 2:10 p.m.

Shot put — 3:25 p.m.

High jump — 4:40 p.m.

400 meters — 7:56 p.m. Thursday 110 hurdles — 11:30 a.m.

Discus — 12:20 p.m.

Pole vault — 1:30 p.m.

Javelin — 4 p.m.

1,500 meters — 8:56 p.m. Go online to ESPN+ for streaming coverage.

All before he embarked on the streets and spread the gospel.

Now, a year later and with a refined mindset, Bair will compete in his first NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships, which begin Wednesday in Austin, Texas.

Bair, the oldest brother in a track family, arrived in Starkville, Mississippi, in August at 170 pounds. That began the rigorous Southeastern Conference-level training and Bair’s introduction to Division I athletics.

“The training was a lot heavier than anything I’ve ever had,” he said.

He hit the weight room frequently and practices impacted his development. Bair experimented with a carnivore diet and chronicled the results on his YouTube vlogs.

Now?

Twenty pounds heavier with less body fat. Popping veins and defined muscles. But that focus all returns to those years in Mesa, Arizona, and Mexico. He spent a year of his mission in Arizona before the move.

He placed third in the decathlon at the SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships in early May. A personal best of 7,903 points, which is tied for ninth in Division I this season. He is the only freshman in the top 10.

“Coming back, I’ve been more disciplined and more focused on my goals,” he said. “With my training and my diet and everything, it’s been a lot more dialed in and focused, I think, because of that. If I weren’t to have go on my mission, I would not have learned those skills and those things that I’ve been able to apply now into my training."

He said his biggest challenge became staying healthy. The practice’s effects’ wore on his body.

Marvin Mumm, Kimberly’s former track coach, said he isn’t at all surprised with Bair's success. Mumm said Bair lost just one race in high school — the 110-meter hurdles as a freshman.

“He has a work ethic,” Mumm told the Times-News. “That’s why it was so easy to coach track when he was there because he was our best athlete and he was the one that worked the hardest. You know you’re gonna have a good team when your best athlete is the hardest worker.”

This week’s national championships represent the conclusion of Bair’s freshman season and the beginning of his collegiate journey. But his track career started young. When he was 8 or 9, Bair said.

His parents, Brad and Shae Bair, ran track at Utah State University and introduced Peyton Bair and his siblings. Shae Bair is a three-time All-American pole vaulter at USU and member of the the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame

Annual trips to national meets became normal, as did awards. Peyton Bair won the decathlon at the 2019 United States Track and Field Junior Olympics along with 10 state titles.

“It didn’t matter what event we put him in,” Mumm said. “He was gonna win it.”

Oh, he also won Idaho’s 2020 Gatorade Player of the Year award.

“I realized early on to get him exposed to some big-time competition, we were gonna have to leave this area of the state and get him exposed to some really good competition,” Brad Bair told the Times-News.

And when Peyton Bair was halfway through high school, the future success seemed inevitable.

“We knew we were onto something,” Brad Bair said.

Peyton Bair said he wants to eclipse 8,000 points at nationals. That would rank top six in the country. Fans at home can stream his performances on ESPN+.

“I’m not really too concerned about the placing,” he said. “I can’t control what the other guys are gonna do, but I’m just gonna go out there and execute what I’ve been practicing and training for.”

