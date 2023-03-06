TWIN FALLS — A few nights ago, Alyssa Christensen, Tylie Jones and a gym-full of other basketball fans witnessed a reminder of the unpredictability of March.

The College of Southern Idaho men’s team, the nation’s undefeated No. 1 team, playing at home as heavy favorites, lost in the opening round of the Region 18 Tournament. Against a team they’d defeated three times this season.

Madness. It’s that time of year.

“It’s a wake-up call,” Christensen told the Times-News after Monday’s practice as the No. 4 Golden Eagles continued preparations for this week’s regional women’s tourney. “Anything can happen. Any team can play its best on any given night. We have to play our game.”

CSI will be seeking a different result in a women’s draw that features the same four teams, in the same opening-round matchups, on the same floor in Twin Falls. Salt Lake Community College (21-8) and Utah State University Eastern (22-8) will play Thursday’s early game, followed by the top-seeded Golden Eagles against Snow in the nightcap.

The Scenic West Athletic Conference awards will be handed out during a special ceremony between games.

Just like last week.

“It’s like dé jà vu,” Jones told the Times-News.

She added, “They’re definitely a good team, and nothing’s a given. We have to come out and play our game. Head down, go hard.”

CSI (27-2), which has played just once in nearly two weeks — a 70-62 win over Salt Lake on Idaho Central Court to cap the regular season on Feb. 25 — is “anxious” to play again, said head coach Randy Rogers, who is seeking to lead the Golden Eagles to their third straight regional championship.

CSI is 3-0 against the Badgers (12-15) this season, including a 43-point blowout in the last meeting that followed hard-fought victories in games decided by six and nine points.

While Liv Knapp (37 points, nine assists, five steals) has caused a lot of trouble for Snow this season, and Christensen, Kali Haizlip and Kaylee Headrick have also turned in strong offensive performances, the Golden Eagles’ calling card is defense.

They’ve limited opponents to 49 points per game on 35% shooting the field while averaging 21 points per game off turnovers.

“If they get open looks, they’re pretty good from the perimeter,” said Rogers, adding that CSI will also attempt to play at a faster pace against a Snow team that can’t match the Golden Eagles’ depth.

“The main focus is our defense,” Christensen said. “If we play our game on defense, our offense will take care of itself and we’ll come out with a win.”

Salt Lake, the only SWAC team to beat CSI this season, is 1-2 against Utah State Eastern, the tourney’s No. 2 seed. The winners of Thursday’s games will meet for the regional title at 6 p.m. Friday.