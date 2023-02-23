TWIN FALLS — When the collegiate rodeo season resumes next month, Dani Clark will be sitting atop the women’s all-around standings in the Rocky Mountain Region.

The freshman cowgirl from Oregon is fourth in breakaway roping and fifth in barrel racing, and her superb debut during the fall season has helped put the College of Southern Idaho in position to contend for its first regional women’s team championship in about a decade.

“I knew she was a kid who was gonna come in and compete,” head coach Steve Birnie told the Times-News this week during practice inside the Eldon Evans Expo Center. “She’s proven that.”

It all almost didn’t happen.

After high school, Clark had a plan that didn’t feature collegiate rodeo — even though she can’t remember a time in life when she didn’t have a rope in her hands. Instead, Clark planned to be bumping a volleyball — not roping a calf or racing the cloverleaf pattern.

“But I got hurt,” Clark said.

That nerve injury in her left elbow changed Clark’s future — and maybe the Golden Eagles’ fortunes, too.

While volleyball was out of the question, rodeo wasn’t, and Clark told the Times-News she set out to find a legitimate program at a school with the right academic offerings in agriculture business. She could still rope and ride without being compromised by her elbow, after all.

“I emailed Steve,” Clark recalled, “just taking a risk.”

Birnie is accustomed to receiving plenty of emails from cowboys and cowgirls looking for a home. There is a lot of self-recruiting in collegiate rodeo — unlike football, basketball and nearly every other sport, where coaches take the lead in recruiting — since the college and high school seasons run parallel.

That leaves few opportunities for Birnie and his counterparts to do their own recruiting, making it imperative for anybody who wants to compete at the collegiate level to take a proactive approach.

“Every kid that contacts me, I respond,” said Birnie.

In the case of Clark, Birnie was able to tap into his roots: “I know a lot of people in Oregon, so it was easy for me to go out and say, ‘Hey, tell me about Dani.’”

Then, Birnie ran into Clark’s brother, PRCA saddle bronc rider Jake Clark, in Las Vegas.

“I said to Jake, ‘Hey, tell me about Dani.’ It’s her brother, of course, but he was like, ‘She’s probably the most talented out of all of us (in his ranching family),’” the coach recalled.

By September, Clark was wearing CSI black and gold. After a quiet start, Clark made an impact in fourth fall rodeo, winning the breakaway and finishing fourth in barrels to lead the Golden Eagles to the women’s team title at Colorado Northwestern Community College.

A week later, in the fall finale at Utah State Eastern, Clark took third in barrels to vault to the front of the RMR all-around standings.

“I expect a lot from myself. But I wasn’t thinking I’d do that well at the start,” said Clark, a hat that reads “Rope Like A Girl” atop her head. “I have to keep working now.”

Her strong finish to the fall season, combined with familiarity with her three horses — Cowboy (breakaway), Cheetah (barrels) and Wagon (team roping) — has Clark feeling confident about her chances.

“They make my job pretty dang easy,” she said of her horses. “A lot easier than it should be.”

The key to winning the region and earning a trip to the College National Finals Rodeo this summer in Casper, Wyoming? “I have to start out hot and be ready to go,” she said.

With Clark, Raegan Steed (1st, breakaway) and Shelby Higgins (3rd, barrels) leading the way, CSI is also a threat in the team standings. The Golden Eagles trail first-place Idaho State by 195 points heading into the spring season, which includes five stops, beginning March 10-11 with the CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo.

“We dang sure have the talent,” Birnie said. “There’s absolutely no reason they can’t win the region.”