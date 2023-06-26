Wendell swept Twin Falls Cowboys Red, 9-5 and 5-4, in Monday night American Legion action.

In game one, Wendell’s Jadin Connell led his club with two RBIs and two hits. Cooper Jones, Gunner Jones, Julian Ponce and Deegan Prince also collected two hits each.

Charles Kendall logged three RBIs for Twin Falls Cowboys Red while Luke Beem piled two hits. Jaxson Kasel also drove in two.

Cooper Jones’ walk-off single lifted Wendell in game two. Jaxon Mattix compiled two hits .

The top of Cowboys Red’s lineup found success as the No. 1-No.3 hitters gathered an RBI.

Wendell pitchers Lucas McRoberts and Connell combined for 16 strikeouts and allowed three hits.

Post 56 Bruins out of Idaho Falls handled Burley, 21-0 and 10-0, on Monday night.

Four Magic Valley squads play doubleheaders Tuesday night.

Twin Falls Cowboys Royal look to snap its five-game losing streak in a visit to Pocatello at 4 and 6 p.m.

Minico hosts Soda Springs at 5 and 7 p.m. Buhl tests its 14-game winning streak as it hosts Gooding at 6 and 8 p.m.