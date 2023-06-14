Offense, offense, offense.

The Minico Storm's offense woke at the most critical time as they outlasted the Twin Falls Hawks Legion A 22-18 in a nine-inning game.

Minico manufactured seven innings in the top of the ninth with the bases loaded four times.

Greyson Molina led Minico with four hits and two RBIs, while Cole Huff logged three hits and two RBIs. Logan Mabey drove in four on two hits.

Twin Falls' Jaxon Wheeler recorded three RBIs and a hit.

Kimberly went 0-2 in the first day of the Pocatello Wood Bat Classic, losing 12-0 to Post 56 Bruins A and 7-2 against 4B Post 23 American Legion A.

Kimberly's Anthony Morquecho recorded the team’s only RBI when he scored Jarret McMurtrey on a single. McMurtrey also scored in the fourth inning on a passed ball.

Jerome also went winless on Wednesday in Pocatello, falling 12-1 to the Evanston Outlaws A won 12-1. Lane Arellano scored in the second inning after he advanced to third on a passed ball and reached home on an errant throw.