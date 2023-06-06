KIMBERLY — Ask Kimberly’s Colton Sabin about the differences between the school’s spring baseball season and the American Legion team.

Not many.

“We lost a couple kids but it’s pretty much the same guys we have been rolling with,” Sabin, the Dogs’ pitcher, told the Times-News.

Ask the same question to coach Tom Myers and await a different answer.

“We only have four or five guys that were on the varsity team that were playing a couple of weeks ago,” he told the Times-News.

Time didn’t change at least one thing, despite the varying answers. Wins.

A beautiful day for American Legion baseball in Kimberly. The Dogs set to open their season against Twin Falls Cowboys Red. Doubleheader. First pitch in 18 minutes. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/8mpIEF0GCw — Adam Engel (@AdamEngel9) June 6, 2023

The mix-and-match roster of veterans and pups began its American Legion season on Tuesday with an 8-1 win over the Twin Falls Cowboys Red. Twin Falls led 1-0 in the second inning of the second game before lightning canceled the contest. Myers said the game will not be made up.

Kimberly won the 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference in May, finished runner-up at state and then hit a break. But not for long. Only a few weeks.

“We just keep it rolling,” Sabin said. “There isn’t too much of a down time. Some of the JV kids have had a little more time for breaks. It shows that they still put in the work and they are still ready to play. Just glad that everybody is ready to go.”

Myers returned all-conference players Parker Stringham and Hudson Flameling but does not boast conference MVP River Chadwick on the summer roster. Opportunities are aplenty for the junior varsity kids.

“It kinda showed today on the pitching side of things,” Myers said. “We walked a lot of guys, hit a lot of batters, so trying to shake the rust off is the biggest thing.”

Quote “We are just looking for all those kids that were on the JV team as freshmen that are gonna be sophomores next year to just take that big leap. That’s our goal." Tom Myers, Kimberly coach

Catcher Dillon Chiatovich and left fielder Cy Walker, who played JV in the spring, combined for two hits while Chiatovich swiped two bases.

“We are just looking for all those kids that were on the JV team as freshmen that are gonna be sophomores next year to just take that big leap,” Myers said. “That’s our goal."

Myers’ reliable veterans such as Stringham, Jarret McMurtrey, Anthony Morquecho and others collected a handful of hits. The team will engage in a busy June with 12 scheduled dates before a standalone July contest and the postseason.

“We kinda play it game by game,” Sabin said. “We obviously want to win districts and obviously want to go all the way, but we gotta take it game by game.”

