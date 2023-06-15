Buhl continues to win.

The Tribe extended their winning streak to 10 games with a sweep of Grizzlies Legion B on Thursday night, 10-0 and 12-2, in American Legion baseball action.

In the opener, Porter Higley pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing three hits with seven strikeouts. Remington Higley drove in two runs. Wesley Billington collected two hits and two RBIs.

Caleb Cunningham also pitched a complete game, with one earned run, six strikeouts and two hits, in the second game. Remington Higley smashed his third home run in six games.

Also Thursday, Burley Green Sox A split at Post 23 American Legion A. Burley won the first one, 5-2, then lost 4-3.

In game one, Gaige Funk and Camden Cooper combined for four hits at the bottom of the lineup while leadoff batter Jake Redder secured two hits.

Redder and Kyler Robinson slapped three hits each in game two. Robinson’s hit drove in two runs.

The Pocatello Wood Bat Classic dished more losses to Magic Valley teams. Marsh Valley Legion beat Kimberly 13-8.

Kimberly’s Gunner Stringham went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Macraye Bruning also drove in three Dogs on one hit.

Cache Wolverines Legion AA defeated Jerome 18U, 10-0.

Jerome responded with a 18-8 run-rule win. Jerome torched Mayhem for 12 runs across the third and fourth innings. Wesley Prestwich started the rally with a single RBI. He later added three RBIs and was perfect from the plate. Tanner Whittaker logged four RBIs, and Trey Burk smacked three hits.